"Tends to get a little nervous with outside off deliveries" - Sunil Gavaskar on how GT can dismiss RR's Jos Buttler early in IPL 2022 final

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes Gujarat Titans (GT) bowlers can dismiss the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) in-form opening batter Jos Buttler early in the IPL 2022 final by exploiting his weakness outside the off-stump.

Speaking on Sports Tak ahead of the GT versus RR clash, Sunil Gavaskar mentioned that Jos Buttler tends to get a little unsure while facing outside off deliveries early on. He suggested that the likes of Mohammed Shami could get him out early with a full-length delivery.

He added that if GT fail to dismiss the swashbuckling batter early, then he could very well slam his fifth century of the season as he is in the form of his life. Gavaskar said:

"Jos Buttler tends to get a little nervous with outside off deliveries early in his innings. He is not certain in his shot selection with those balls. GT have a chance of sending him back early by bowling full-length deliveries and by having a couple of slips.

"If he doesn't get out early, then he will surely play a big knock. Mohammed Shami is someone who can get him out and he is likely to do that as there is something for the seamers on this wicket. However, looking at Buttler's form, we might see a fifth century from him tonight."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that RR will need the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin to step up in the crucial tie. He stated that the two spinners are proven campaigners and have the ability to make an impact in the final.

Gavaskar added:

"Both Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin have a great temperament. They have the ability to lift their games in a big match like the final. It would be very good for RR if these two do well today."

It is worth mentioning that Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal have been the top performers for Rajasthan in this year's cash-rich league. Buttler is currently the leading run-scorer of the season with 824 runs.

Chahal has bagged 26 wickets and is just one wicket away from reclaiming the Purple Cap.

"RR will know how the pitch is going to behave" - Sunil Gavaskar

Gavaskar also mentioned that Rajasthan have an advantage as they have already played Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad. He suggested that the side would have a good idea of the surface.

Furthermore, he opined that Sanju Samson and Co. will be high on confidence after their dominant victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the playoffs.

The 72-year-old explained:

"RR have already played a match at this venue and the wicket is expected to be the same one that was used for their Qualifier 2 game. It is going to benefit them as they will know how the pitch is going to behave. They will be high on confidence after their decisive win over RCB."

RR and GT will battle it out in the IPL 2022 final on Sunday, May 29. The contest is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and is set to begin from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar