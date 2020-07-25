IPL is going to change the mood of the nation: Gautam Gambhir

The decision to organise the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates has come as a breath of fresh air for Indian cricket. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir said IPL-13 will lift the mood of the nation amid these turbulent times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir felt that the 2020 IPL will be bigger and better than the last 12 editions of the T20 tournament.

"Doesn't matter where it goes but obviously it goes to UAE, it's a great venue to play any format and plus most importantly it is going to change the mood of the nation. It's not about which franchise win, which player score runs, which guy takes wicket, it's just changing the mood of the nation.

“So, this IPL probably will be bigger than rest of the IPL because I think this if for the nation," Gautam Gambhir said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Gautam Gambhir is a two-time IPL champion with KKR, having won the crown back in 2012 and 2014.

We were waiting for IPL for four months: Irfan Pathan

Gambhir's former India teammate Irfan Pathan added that there could be no better news than a favourable decision on hosting the IPL.

"We were waiting for IPL for four months, 4 months is a long time but we all were waiting for IPL. Nothing better than this news because so many things depend on that, lot of careers depend on that and lot of financial support depends on IPL and so all the cricketers are waiting,” Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who has appeared in 103 IPL games in his career, said that the entire nation was waiting for the IPL with bated breath.

“Most importantly the kind of cricket we are going to see, the kind of competition. Nothing gets better than this wonderful league which is one of the best in the world," Irfan Pathan said.

Irfan Pathan turned out for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2014 edition of the IPL when the tournament was last organised in the UAE.

"It was a wonderful experience. The fans were very excited about the cricket coming there when we went there in 2014," Irfan Pathan said.

"The ball did move around a bit as well, except Sharjah. When you look at playing in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the ball did seam around a bit, it's an open stadium in Abu Dhabi as well. As a bowler, I enjoyed it," the former all-rounder added.