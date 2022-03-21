×
"He has informed the franchise" - Taskin Ahmed to not receive NOC from BCB to play in IPL 2022 

Taskin Ahmed. (Image source: Getty)
Aditya Suketu Desai
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 21, 2022 04:50 PM IST
News

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will not be able to sign Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed as Mark Wood's replacement. This is because the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided not to grant him a No-Objection Certificate for the upcoming 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

Speaking to reporters, BCB's cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus suggested that the board does not want Ahmed to participate in this year's cash-rich league, considering Bangladesh's impending international fixtures.

He said:

"Since we have two important series like the ongoing home tour of South Africa and the home series against India, we feel it won't be right for him to take part in the IPL.''

Meanwhile, Taskin Ahmed is presently in South Africa with the Bangladesh team for the ongoing three-match ODI series between the two cricketing nations. The two teams are also scheduled to compete in two Tests following the white-ball rubber.

Yunus revealed that the pacer has already informed the Lucknow-based franchise regarding his unavailability for IPL 2022. He disclosed that Ahmed is set to return home after the completion of the South Africa tour.

He added:

"We have spoken with Taskin and he has understood the whole situation. He informed the franchise that he is not playing the IPL and will be available for the South Africa tour and later will return back home."

It is worth mentioning that Lucknow had signed England's Mark Wook for ₹7.50 crore at last month's IPL 2022 auction. However, the player is set to miss the season because of an elbow injury.

Search in progress to fill Woody’s shoes🕵️‍♂️ Whom should we include in place of Mark Wood?🤝@MAWood33#AbApniBaariHai https://t.co/2OjIcqMYYn

Lucknow Super Giants squad for IPL 2022

LSG squad: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Mark Wood (ruled out), Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers.

Hello Fans 👋Set your reminders and mark your calendars. 🗓️Which team are you rooting for in #TATAIPL 2022❓🤔 https://t.co/cBCzL1tocA

The KL Rahul-led side will lock horns against Gujarat Titans in their opening clash of the season on March 28 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

They will compete in Group A in the league stage of IPL 2022 along with Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
