"It's going to be quality and not quantity" - Skipper KL Rahul on LSG's practice session ahead of CSK clash

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the seventh match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) this evening.

LSG skipper KL Rahul revealed how the side had a short and sharp training session to get mentally ready for the crucial encounter.

The Lucknow-based franchise took to social media to give fans a sneak peek of their team's practice session ahead of their second fixture of the season. In the video, KL Rahul spoke about how the side are training for the fixture.

He reckoned that the players have already worked on the physical aspects of the game during their pre-season camp. He opined that it is crucial to focus on quality and not quantity before the games.

KL Rahul said:

"We are just going to do the same things again. This is just a top-up session. A day before the match we just come to get a good feel and practice our strengths. It's going to be quality and not quantity one day before the game.

"So that's why it will be a short and sharp session. With that, you get mentally ready for the game mostly. We have already done the quantity and the physical bit during the preparation phase and during the matches, there are usually these shorter sessions."

LSG did not have an ideal start to their campaign as they suffered a five-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in their inaugural match of the season. KL Rahul and co. would want to come up with a better performance against CSK as they look to claim two crucial points.

A win against the defending champions could do wonders for the confidence of the Lucknow side. They are currently placed seventh in the IPL 2022 points table.

"CSK are going to be a very challenging side to take on" - LSG head coach Andy Flower

Lucknow Super Giants head coach Andy Flower pointed out that a side like CSK will pose a big challenge for LSG. He feels that the clash between the two sides is going to be an exciting one.

The former Zimbabwe wicket-keeper also suggested that it was important to bring balance to LSG's training sessions, instead of just focussing on playing big shots.

He said:

"I kind of like mixing it up a bit so the training sessions are not usually the same. We are going to start the practice session with a short and sharp fielding session.

"One of the dangers in T20 cricket is that you do want to practice your aggressive shots. But you've got to try and bring your training closer to how it feels in the game and that doesn't necessarily is trying to hit sixes every ball. You've got to get the balance right in training.

"CSK are the champions from last year but they have got a different squad this year. They are obviously very well led and they are going to be a very challenging side to take on. I am really looking forward to the contest."

LSG will take on CSK at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The encounter promises to be a high-octane one as both sides are expected to go all guns blazing in an attempt to claim their maiden win.

