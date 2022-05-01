"Not only donated his wicket, but also gifted the match!"- Fans slam Mitchell Marsh, umpires for controversial dismissal in IPL 2022

Mitchell Marsh's wicket proved to be a decisive moment in the game for the Delhi Capitals (DC) as they ended up losing the game by six runs against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday.

Despite losing two early wickets, both Marsh and skipper Rishabh Pant unleashed a sensational counter-attack on the LSG bowlers and looked to be cruising to the target.

However, when Mitchell Marsh was on 37, he was adjudged to have been caught behind off the bowling of off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham.

Marsh wasn't keen on reviewing the decision and walked off. However, replays of UltraEdge showed no spike as the ball passed the bat.

This meant that had Mitchell Marsh reviewed the decision, he would have stayed not out and could have gone on to win the game for his team.

Fans on Twitter trolled Marsh for not going for the review, even though he looked a bit doubtful about whether he had edged the ball. Some fans also slammed the poor umpiring so far this season. Here are some of the reactions:

Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 @KOCricket528 twitter.com/KOCricket528/s… Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 @KOCricket528 #DCvLSG After the start we had, we were pretty much in the game throughout. That was a good effort but that start meant that we just couldn't have afforded to lose wickets like we did at the latter stages. #IPL2022 After the start we had, we were pretty much in the game throughout. That was a good effort but that start meant that we just couldn't have afforded to lose wickets like we did at the latter stages. #IPL2022 #DCvLSG Hate it when we lose close games. Just small things. Could Marsh had stayed. Couple of dubious wide calls. Could Powell & Shardul stayed for a bit longer. Too many coulds. But just looks like the seasons almost over. Tough to take in #IPL2022 Hate it when we lose close games. Just small things. Could Marsh had stayed. Couple of dubious wide calls. Could Powell & Shardul stayed for a bit longer. Too many coulds. But just looks like the seasons almost over. Tough to take in #IPL2022 twitter.com/KOCricket528/s…

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Mitchell Marsh didn't nick it but still he walked after umpire said it's "out". Mitchell Marsh didn't nick it but still he walked after umpire said it's "out".

Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_



So many moments - Mitchell Marsh walking off, Pant-Powell getting out in Mohsin's two consecutive overs, wide not given, boundary call not given



It's just not been Delhi's season

#IPL2022 #DCvLSG So close yet so far for Delhi, again!So many moments - Mitchell Marsh walking off, Pant-Powell getting out in Mohsin's two consecutive overs, wide not given, boundary call not givenIt's just not been Delhi's season So close yet so far for Delhi, again!So many moments - Mitchell Marsh walking off, Pant-Powell getting out in Mohsin's two consecutive overs, wide not given, boundary call not givenIt's just not been Delhi's season 😓#IPL2022 #DCvLSG

chumbai indians fan @rojantaakaali mitchell marsh was not out🤣🤣🤣 mitchell marsh was not out🤣🤣🤣

Vivek Keshwani @Vivekkeshwani8

@DelhiKa_Launda @Meet0724 @Parmind07575022 @Star_Raj___ What an horrible umpiring is going in the IPL. Mitchell Marsh was batting outstanding and why he can't take review and why also Pant not talk. In DRS There is also a role of Non Striker What an horrible umpiring is going in the IPL. Mitchell Marsh was batting outstanding and why he can't take review and why also Pant not talk. In DRS There is also a role of Non Striker@DelhiKa_Launda @Meet0724 @Parmind07575022 @Star_Raj___

Pratiksha Pandey @snoopy_pandit #LSGvDC

Mitchell Marsh was more responsible for his dismissal than umpire. They must know there's DRS available for a reason. Mitchell Marsh was more responsible for his dismissal than umpire. They must know there's DRS available for a reason. #LSGvDCMitchell Marsh was more responsible for his dismissal than umpire. They must know there's DRS available for a reason.

DeeKay @its_deekay1 Mitchell Marsh in dressing room after came to know he was not out* Mitchell Marsh in dressing room after came to know he was not out* https://t.co/pizckJfOjl

Amey Pethkar @ameypethkar9 The day Mitchell Marsh could've marked his arrival in #IPL2022 , he's decided to walk when hasn't nicked it 🤔 The day Mitchell Marsh could've marked his arrival in #IPL2022, he's decided to walk when hasn't nicked it 🤔

Anil Kumar M @AniltheMatrix

He not only donated his wicket but also gifted the match!



#DCvLSG #Mitchellmarsh #IPL2022 Any film maker looking for “Daan Shur Karn” character, pls cast Mitchell Marsh.He not only donated his wicket but also gifted the match! Any film maker looking for “Daan Shur Karn” character, pls cast Mitchell Marsh. He not only donated his wicket but also gifted the match!#DCvLSG #Mitchellmarsh #IPL2022

♂️ ᴿᵃᵗᵉᵈ®️ˢᵘᵖᵉʳ ˢᵗᵃʳ🌟 ᵀʰᵃˡᵃᵖᵃᵗʰʸ🥇MSD7️⃣⚓ @VIIJAYism Mitchell Marsh himself walk away without

Taking the DRS, Ponting showed his disappointment Mitchell Marsh himself walk away withoutTaking the DRS, Ponting showed his disappointment

Mitchell Marsh, Pant, Powell couldn't convert their starts for DC

Although the pitch was good for batting, DC needed a solid start from their openers in the powerplay. But both Prithvi Shaw and David Warner were dismissed cheaply and LSG were right on top.

However, Pant walked out to bat with great intent and that rubbed off on Marsh. Both DC batters took the attack to the LSG bowlers and plundered 66 runs in the powerplay.

After Marsh's wicket, Lalit Yadav also departed soon after, but Rishabh Pant continued on his merry way. Just when it looked like the DC skipper would take his team home, young pacer Mohsin Khan stepped up and dismissed Pant.

The left-arm seamer is enjoying a dream debut season as he ended up picking sensational figures of 4/16. Rovman Powell looked dangerous as he lasted and Axar Patel too kept DC in the chase till the end.

But Marcus Stoinis held his nerves to bowl a decent last over as LSG took another step towards the playoffs.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar