"Not only donated his wicket, but also gifted the match!"- Fans slam Mitchell Marsh, umpires for controversial dismissal in IPL 2022

Fans were baffled to see Mitchell Marsh walk off even when he hadn&#039;t nicked the ball. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Fans were baffled to see Mitchell Marsh walk off even when he hadn't nicked the ball. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified May 01, 2022 08:40 PM IST
Mitchell Marsh's wicket proved to be a decisive moment in the game for the Delhi Capitals (DC) as they ended up losing the game by six runs against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday.

Despite losing two early wickets, both Marsh and skipper Rishabh Pant unleashed a sensational counter-attack on the LSG bowlers and looked to be cruising to the target.

However, when Mitchell Marsh was on 37, he was adjudged to have been caught behind off the bowling of off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham.

Marsh wasn't keen on reviewing the decision and walked off. However, replays of UltraEdge showed no spike as the ball passed the bat.

This meant that had Mitchell Marsh reviewed the decision, he would have stayed not out and could have gone on to win the game for his team.

Fans on Twitter trolled Marsh for not going for the review, even though he looked a bit doubtful about whether he had edged the ball. Some fans also slammed the poor umpiring so far this season. Here are some of the reactions:

Ponting to Marsh who walked without nicking 😅 #LSGvDC #IPL2022 https://t.co/74lWInBOVE
Ultraedge shows nothing on Mitchell Marsh's bat. https://t.co/7kwsNpth5N
Hate it when we lose close games. Just small things. Could Marsh had stayed. Couple of dubious wide calls. Could Powell & Shardul stayed for a bit longer. Too many coulds. But just looks like the seasons almost over. Tough to take in #IPL2022 twitter.com/KOCricket528/s…
Mitchell Marsh didn't nick it but still he walked after umpire said it's "out".
Umpires should be more careful while giving their on field decision.#LSGvDC #mitchellmarsh https://t.co/RZoAsYUK2Y
@DelhiCapitals Mitchell Marsh, what you did!!!That was not out https://t.co/4sG6TtDJAJ
So close yet so far for Delhi, again!So many moments - Mitchell Marsh walking off, Pant-Powell getting out in Mohsin's two consecutive overs, wide not given, boundary call not givenIt's just not been Delhi's season 😓#IPL2022 #DCvLSG
Big Mistake 💯#Mitchellmarsh @DelhiCapitals #IPL2022 #LSGvDC #DC https://t.co/Qmi7BLxo2f
Just a glimpse of level of Umpiring in #IPL2022 Not acceptable 😇#LSGvDC #Mitchellmarsh https://t.co/XtQcoPFLqR
mitchell marsh was not out🤣🤣🤣
What an horrible umpiring is going in the IPL. Mitchell Marsh was batting outstanding and why he can't take review and why also Pant not talk. In DRS There is also a role of Non Striker@DelhiKa_Launda @Meet0724 @Parmind07575022 @Star_Raj___
#LSGvDCMitchell Marsh was more responsible for his dismissal than umpire. They must know there's DRS available for a reason.
Mitchell Marsh in dressing room after came to know he was not out* https://t.co/pizckJfOjl
The day Mitchell Marsh could've marked his arrival in #IPL2022, he's decided to walk when hasn't nicked it 🤔
Any film maker looking for “Daan Shur Karn” character, pls cast Mitchell Marsh. He not only donated his wicket but also gifted the match!#DCvLSG #Mitchellmarsh #IPL2022
Mitchell Marsh himself walk away withoutTaking the DRS, Ponting showed his disappointment
Currently in cricket World, synonym to bad luck is Mitchell Marsh 🤦🏻‍♂️😂🙏🏼 #DCvLSG

Mitchell Marsh, Pant, Powell couldn't convert their starts for DC

Although the pitch was good for batting, DC needed a solid start from their openers in the powerplay. But both Prithvi Shaw and David Warner were dismissed cheaply and LSG were right on top.

However, Pant walked out to bat with great intent and that rubbed off on Marsh. Both DC batters took the attack to the LSG bowlers and plundered 66 runs in the powerplay.

After Marsh's wicket, Lalit Yadav also departed soon after, but Rishabh Pant continued on his merry way. Just when it looked like the DC skipper would take his team home, young pacer Mohsin Khan stepped up and dismissed Pant.

The left-arm seamer is enjoying a dream debut season as he ended up picking sensational figures of 4/16. Rovman Powell looked dangerous as he lasted and Axar Patel too kept DC in the chase till the end.

Also Read Article Continues below

But Marcus Stoinis held his nerves to bowl a decent last over as LSG took another step towards the playoffs.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
