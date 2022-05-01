"Not only donated his wicket, but also gifted the match!"- Fans slam Mitchell Marsh, umpires for controversial dismissal in IPL 2022

Mitchell Marsh's wicket proved to be a decisive moment in the game for the Delhi Capitals (DC) as they ended up losing the game by six runs against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday.
Despite losing two early wickets, both Marsh and skipper Rishabh Pant unleashed a sensational counter-attack on the LSG bowlers and looked to be cruising to the target.
However, when Mitchell Marsh was on 37, he was adjudged to have been caught behind off the bowling of off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham.
Marsh wasn't keen on reviewing the decision and walked off. However, replays of UltraEdge showed no spike as the ball passed the bat.
This meant that had Mitchell Marsh reviewed the decision, he would have stayed not out and could have gone on to win the game for his team.
Fans on Twitter trolled Marsh for not going for the review, even though he looked a bit doubtful about whether he had edged the ball. Some fans also slammed the poor umpiring so far this season. Here are some of the reactions:
Mitchell Marsh, Pant, Powell couldn't convert their starts for DC
Although the pitch was good for batting, DC needed a solid start from their openers in the powerplay. But both Prithvi Shaw and David Warner were dismissed cheaply and LSG were right on top.
However, Pant walked out to bat with great intent and that rubbed off on Marsh. Both DC batters took the attack to the LSG bowlers and plundered 66 runs in the powerplay.
After Marsh's wicket, Lalit Yadav also departed soon after, but Rishabh Pant continued on his merry way. Just when it looked like the DC skipper would take his team home, young pacer Mohsin Khan stepped up and dismissed Pant.
The left-arm seamer is enjoying a dream debut season as he ended up picking sensational figures of 4/16. Rovman Powell looked dangerous as he lasted and Axar Patel too kept DC in the chase till the end.
But Marcus Stoinis held his nerves to bowl a decent last over as LSG took another step towards the playoffs.