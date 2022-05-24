"Playing for India is everyone's dream" - LSG's Ravi Bishnoi on being selected for South Africa T20s

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been named in Team India's squad for the upcoming five-match home T20I series against South Africa. The talented youngster has expressed his delight at being selected for the national side.

In a video shared by LSG on social media, Ravi Bishnoi stated that he is excited to don the India blue once again. He mentioned that he would look to make the most of the opportunity by doing well whenever he features in the playing XI.

The 21-year-old will have the company of his LSG teammates KL Rahul and Avesh Khan for the white-ball encounters. He added that he looks forward to sharing the dressing room with those players once again.

The crafty tweaker remarked that he presently wants to focus on winning the upcoming Eliminator clash of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

The Lucknow-based side will go up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a knockout fixture on Wednesday, May 25.

Ravi Bishnoi said:

"I am very excited because it is a good opportunity for me as playing for India is everyone's dream. I will give my best whenever I get the opportunity. It feels good that my LSG teammates will be there with me for the South Africa series. We will try our best to win our upcoming knockout fixture in the IPL."

It is worth mentioning that several senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the T20I rubber against the Proteas. KL Rahul has been appointed as the captain for the assignment.

Ravi Bishnoi in IPL 2022

Bishnoi was one of LSG's three retention picks ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. The franchise shelled out ₹4 crore to acquire the spinner's services for this year's cash-rich league.

He has had moderate success so far in the latest edition of the tournament. He has featured in 13 games and has 12 wickets to his name. Bishnoi has a decent economy rate of 8.22.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar