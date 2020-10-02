IPL 2020: 4 milestones MS Dhoni might achieve against Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight

The most shocking aspect of the IPL 2020 points table is the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Yes, the MS Dhoni-led side, having played in 8 IPL finals so far, is at the bottom of the IPL 2020 table with just a solitary win from three matches.

CSK would look to improve their tally tonight when they take on seventh-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dubai. While CSK lost their previous two games against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), the David Warner-led side registered their first win of this season over DC on Tuesday.

Check out IPL 2020 schedule.

Another point of discussion has been MS Dhoni's ideal batting position and the lean patch he is going through at the moment. The three-time IPL-winning captain managed scores of 0 not out, 29 not out and 15 in three matches so far.

If both the woes mentioned above are successfully addressed tonight, MS Dhoni would be well on course to accomplishing four new milestones in his 20-year long professional career.

4 milestones beckoning for MS Dhoni tonight

Debates surrounding MS Dhoni's ideal batting position have gained ground (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

MS Dhoni has always been known to bat till the death and provide the finishing touch to the innings with some lusty blows. If he manages to hit two of those tonight, MS Dhoni will be joining Rohit Sharma (368) and Suresh Raina (311) in the list of Indians with 300 or more sixes in T20s. He has hit 298 sixes in the shortest format to date.

If MS Dhoni indeed bats higher up the order and finds his mojo again, he can even surpass AB de Villiers in the list of players with most sixes in IPL history. While Chris Gayle sits at the top of the pile having hit 396 maximums, MS Dhoni – the lone Indian to have hit 200 sixes in the league – is seven behind de Villiers’ tally of 219 sixes.

Fruition of the above milestone would automatically complete another one. While Rohit Sharma last night became the third batsman to score 5000 runs in IPL history, MS Dhoni needs just 24 of them to become the fourth Indian after Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to cross the 4500-run mark in the IPL.

Advertisement

Also read - IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma becomes third batsman to score 5,000 runs in tournament history

There is another milestone beckoning for MS Dhoni, this one with the wicketkeeping gloves. The former India captain needs just two catches to become the second wicketkeeper after Dinesh Karthik to complete 100 IPL catches as a wicketkeeper.

If MS Dhoni ticks all the four boxes, he could indeed get his team back to winning ways and, thus, silence his critics.