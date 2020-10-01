IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma becomes third batsman to score 5,000 runs in tournament history

Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma has become just the third batsman to breach the 5000 run mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 33-year-old achieved this feat during MI's IPL 2020 match against the Kings XI Punjab.

Heading into the game, Rohit Sharma had amassed 4,998 runs in 186 IPL innings. He went past the 5,000 run milestone with a boundary off Mohammed Shami's first ball in the second over of the innings. The Hitman hit the outside-off delivery through the covers to go past the mark in style.

Rohit Sharma joined Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina as the only players with over 5,000 IPL runs. Sharma had recently also become just the second Indian batsman to slam 200 maximums in the league.

The MI captain also has the most sixes among players with over 5,000 runs. He has recorded one century and 37 fifties in his IPL career.

On the other side, Virat Kohli has five hundreds and 36 half-centuries. Suresh Raina, who is set to miss IPL 2020 entirely, has one century and 38 fifties to his name.

Can Rohit Sharma help Mumbai Indians win their fifth title in IPL 2020?

Rohit Sharma has played a pivotal role in Mumbai Indians' success. Since taking over the team's reins in 2013, Sharma has led MI to four IPL titles, the most in the league's history. Their most recent championship came against the Chennai Super Kings last year.

However, the Mumbai Indians have a dismal record in the United Arab Emirates where IPL 2020 is taking place currently. They have also never won a championship in an even year. Thus, Rohit Sharma will be keen to end MI's 'even-year title jinx' this season.

If Mumbai Indians win IPL 2020, they will become just the second team to retain their championship successfully.