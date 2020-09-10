One of the greatest spin bowlers in cricket history, Shane Warne, was delighted to see the leg-spinners performing so well in T20 cricket and the IPL in particular. He said that not many fans expected the spin bowlers to survive the T20 format, but at the moment, nine out of the world's top ten bowlers were spinners.

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, powered by the Rajasthan Royals and Lifebuoy, Shane Warne discussed leg-spinners' evolution. Earlier, teams preferred to have off-spinners in their playing XI. However, that trend has changed in recent years, especially with two wrist-spinners doing wonders for the Indian Cricket Team.

It's fantastic to see so many wonderful spin bowlers in T20 cricket and in the IPL: Shane Warne

When asked to explain how a leg-spin bowler could achieve success in T20 cricket, Shane Warne replied:

"I think it's fantastic to see so many wonderful spin bowlers in T20 cricket and in the IPL. I think when T20 cricket started, people thought it was the end of the spin bowlers. But, we're seeing them being so successful. I think the top 10 bowlers in cricket at the moment, nine of them are spinners, mainly leg-spinners. So, it's great to see leg-spin bowling being a weapon in T20 cricket and so many wonderful leg-spinners in the IPL at the moment too!"

The Rajasthan Royals have six leg-spin bowling options in their IPL 2020 squad. Among the Indian players, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rahul Tewatia can all bowl wrist spin. At the same time, the team's skipper Steve Smith can also bowl part-time leg-spin.

Talking about the leg-spinners playing in IPL 2020, the Australian legend continued:

"We're very lucky that we've got SG (Shreyas Gopal) and Tewatia in our team, playing at the moment. Rashid Khan's obviously a threat. He's a fantastic bowler in this form of the game. The same. Chahal for RCB is doing a good job and there are so many others that are doing well in the IPL."

The Rajasthan Royals are at seventh position on the points table with eight points in eleven matches. Warne will want his players to register three wins in their last three league games and strengthen their candidature for a place in the playoffs.