IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra picks Hardik Pandya as the likely Most Valuable Player

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opted for Hardik Pandya as the probable Most Valuable Player for IPL 2020. He made this pick while responding to fan questions in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

On being asked about who could be the Most Valuable Player in IPL 2020, Aakash Chopra observed that it is likely to be an all-rounder while naming Hardik Pandya and Andre Russell as the primary contenders.

"It is going to be a herculean task to pick the most valuable player of the tournament before it has started. Most Valuable Player has to be a bit of an all-rounder, who does two things for you. In that list, you can think about Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, I am split, I really don't have an answer on this one."

The renowned commentator opined that KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are the primary candidates to emerge as the top run-getters of IPL 2020. He also picked Yuzvendra Chahal as the probable highest wicket-taker with Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine as the other contenders.

"In terms of highest run-scorer, it could be KL Rahul or Virat, one out of the two. Highest wicket-taker could be Chahal, I am very heavily loaded in favour of him. It could be Kuldeep or Sunil Narine, could be a possibility."

Aakash Chopra finally stuck his neck out to cast his vote in favour of Hardik Pandya as the probable Most Valuable Player in IPL 2020.

"I will go with Hardik Pandya as the Most Valuable Player for IPL 2020, let's see. Because it will be a race between Hardik and Andre Russell, Hardik is coming back from an injury but I still want to put my money on him because I like this player a lot."

Andre Russell: Eight sixes

Hardik Pandya: Nine sixes



The two batsmen with the highest strike rates in IPL 2019 (min 50 runs) put on a show on Sunday night at Eden Gardenshttps://t.co/4gxiLcyL5p #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/Gj1ABZkqlh — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 29, 2019

Aakash Chopra's pick for an unexpected performer in IPL 2020

Advertisement

Kings XI Punjab will have high hopes from Glenn Maxwell in IPL 2020

Aakash Chopra opted for Glenn Maxwell when asked to pick an unexpected performer in IPL 2020, and called it an interesting choice.

"The player I am going to name is not unexpected but it is an interesting choice that I will be making. My choice is actually Glenn Maxwell."

He reasoned that no one concurs with him on this pick, with Maxwell having flattered to deceive in the past seasons of the IPL.

"Everyone laughs at me when I tell them that his IPL is going to be good. They say that he has been up and down and how many times we would be putting our money on him."

The former KKR player mentioned that he intuitively feels that the big-hitting Australian would be a consistent performer in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

"I have a very strong feeling that this will be a good year for him. He will be more consistent than before. KXIP may or may not win, but if Glenn Maxwell does well which I feel he will, then team will also do well."

Aakash Chopra signed off by iterating that he would go for Glenn Maxwell as the unexpected consistent performer for IPL 2020, despite his maverick nature.

"So, I am actually pinning my hopes on Glenn Maxwell, a mercurial maverick sort of player but it's okay. Glenn Maxwell will be my choice for the unexpected consistent performer for IPL 2020."

Glenn Maxwell is coming into the IPL in outstanding form from the just concluded Australia-England ODI series, where he was the Man of the Series. He was also adjudged the Man of the Match in the final encounter for taking his team to victory after having been totally out of the contest.

Check IPL 2020 Schedule

His superb record in the UAE during the 2014 season of the IPL would also stand him in good stead.