IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra picks the ideal playing XI for RCB

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has picked his ideal playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2020. Unsurprisingly, he named Virat Kohli as their likely star performer in this edition of the prestigious league.

Aakash Chopra put his thinking cap on to pick the strongest possible RCB lineup for the upcoming IPL in a video shared on his Facebook page.

The former KKR player chose the Aussie limited-overs captain Aaron Finch as one of the RCB openers, and called him a runaway match-winner who can take the game away from the opposition.

"They should start with Aaron Finch. He is a runaway match-winner in T20 cricket. If he stays till 12-14 overs, he will make the opposition pay. He plays both spin and pace well but they will have to show a little patience with him."

The young Devdutt Padikkal got Aakash Chopra's vote as Finch's opening partner in his ideal RCB XI over the diminutive Parthiv Patel.

"Along with him, I have a wildcard entry in Devdutt Padikkal. That will make it a left-right combination. Parthiv can also play but I am going with Padikkal because no one has seen him and he has been doing very well in domestic cricket."

Aakash Chopra opted to bat Virat Kohli at the No. 3 spot in his RCB playing XI, thereby giving more substance to the middle order.

"At No.3, I have got the run machine Virat Kohli. I don't want to make him open to lengthen the batting lineup although even if he opens, he will score a lot of runs. But I want him at three."

Aakash Chopra chose AB de Villiers as the No. 4 batsman and the wicket-keeper in his ideal RCB team, since this allows Padikkal to play at the top of the order.

"At No.4, I have got AB de Villiers and he will also be my wicket-keeper. If he can keep in BBL and other leagues, then why not in the IPL. That also gives me the ability to play Devdutt Padikkal."

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra's selection of all-rounders and bowlers in his ideal RCB XI

Moeen Ali was one of the all-rounders in Aakash Chopra's ideal RCB XI for IPL 2020

Aakash Chopra picked Moeen Ali as a batting all-rounder at the No. 5 spot in his preferred RCB XI.

"After him, I want to play Moeen Ali who will also give me few overs. And we need overs, because the scales are generally tilted against this bowling team."

Shivam Dube was the other batting all-rounder who made it to Aakash Chopra's ideal RCB playing XI, with the tall Mumbaikar having enjoyed international success now.

"At No.6, I have got Shivam Dube. He is an India player now while last time he was an upcoming player. He has also struck a half-century in international cricket and also taken 3 wickets in an innings."

The reputed commentator pointed out that RCB would have to pick Chris Morris in their playing XI, considering the huge bucks they had dished out for him at the auction.

"After him, I want to play Chris Morris who has been bought after paying a huge amount. So they will definitely have to play him."

Washington Sundar was the final all-rounder in Aakash Chopra's ideal RCB playing XI, with the off-spinner capable of bowling in the powerplay as well.

"Washington Sundar is at No.8. He also bats and plays for India. He can bowl in the powerplay as well."

Yuzvendra Chahal was the specialist spin bowler picked by Aakash Chopra, with the wily leg-spinner likely to do well in the UAE.

"After him will be Yuzvendra Chahal. I feel he will do well in the UAE."

DID YOU KNOW: Our spin master @yuzi_chahal has the record of bowling 1️⃣8️⃣ dot balls in an IPL game, which is the highest by an RCB bowler and the second highest in the tournament! 😎#PlayBold #TuesdayTrivia pic.twitter.com/aRjql7QUI9 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 25, 2020

The 42-year-old went for Navdeep Saini as one of the seam bowlers in his ideal RCB XI with the franchise having the option to choose between Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj as the other pacer.

"And then I want to play Navdeep Saini, he can do well. Along with him, you can play Umesh Yadav/Siraj."

Aakash Chopra signed off by picking Virat Kohli as RCB's likely star performer in IPL 2020 while also proclaiming that the franchise would make it through to the playoffs this year.

"Virat Kohli is likely to be the best player in this team. I also believe that RCB will not finish in the bottom four in this IPL."

Aakash Chopra's ideal RCB playing XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav/Mohammed Siraj