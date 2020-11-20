IPL 2020: 'All the batsmen turned out to be illiterate when they batted against Rashid Khan' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Rashid Khan was absolutely phenomenal for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2020, since all opposition batsmen found it tough to read the leg-spinner.

Chopra made this observation while reviewing the David Warner-led team's performances in IPL 2020 in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by stating that although David Warner could be in contention as the Man of the Tournament for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, he would go with Rashid Khan hands down.

"There is no doubt about the Man of the Tournament for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, although you can do a toss-up between David Warner and Rashid Khan, I am going with Rashid Khan because he was amazing."

The reputed commentator reasoned that while Warner came into his own towards the latter stages of IPL 2020, the Afghanistan captain was at the top of his game right through the tournament.

"He was brilliant right from the starting to the end. Warner shone brightly at the end, became explosive but Rashid Khan was amazing right from the beginning. He was bowling at the one spot continuously."

The former KKR player gave examples of some of Rashid Khan's parsimonious spells against the Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Super Kings to drive home his point.

"Twice against the Delhi Capitals, once 3/7 in 4 overs and 3/14 in 4 overs on another occasion and he did not do that once, he did it many times against a lot of opposition teams, once he had the Chennai Super Kings on a tight leash."

He added that Rashid Khan's economy rates in the matches won by the Sunrisers Hyderabad were ample proof of his efficacy.

"He gave less than 20 runs in his 4 overs on many occasions, he had an economy rate of 3-3.5 runs in Sunrisers Hyderabad wins. I mean this is incredible."

Aakash Chopra on the reasons behind Rashid Khan's success

Rashid Khan was the highest wicket-taker for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra opined that the leg-spinner being relatively fresh and the faster nature of the UAE pitches made Rashid Khan even more potent.

"My theory was that he had come after playing less cricket, only played the CPL and the pitches in UAE were a little quicker and on such pitches if you don't read him from the hand, then you are late and cannot read him off the pitch."

The 43-year-old signed off by observing that all the batsmen failed to read Rashid Khan while reiterating that he was surely the Man of the Tournament for the Orange Army.

"People were trying to read him off the pitch but no one could do that, all the batsmen turned out to be illiterate when they batted against him. So, he was by far the Man of the Tournament for the Sunrisers Hyderabad."

Rashid Khan was the highest wicket-taker for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020, with twenty scalps to his credit. He was also the most economical bowler of the tournament, and conceded runs at an average of just 5.37 per over.