IPL 2020: All you need to know about umpire Paschim Pathak

Umpire Paschim Pathak drew the fans' attention towards himself with his unique look while officiating the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad last Sunday.

Generally, umpires have short hair, but Pathak sported a long-haired look for this fixture. He did not tie his hair and entered the field wearing spectacles and donning a cap. IPL fans on social media have nicknamed Paschim Pathak the 'rockstar umpire' because of his unique look.

IPL fans might have noticed Paschim Pathak for the first time in IPL 2020 but the 43-year-old from Maharashtra has been an umpire for over a decade now. He has come into the spotlight in the past for wearing a protective helmet during the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches during the 2015-16 season.

He was the star of today's IPL games.

The IPL match between SRH and KKR is not the first time Paschim Pathak has umpired an IPL game

Paschim Pathak has been officiating at the domestic level since 2009. He stood in a total eight matches in the IPL 2014 and 2015 seasons and made his return yesterday in Abu Dhabi.

The 'rockstar umpire' was born on 17 December 1976 in Mumbai. While he has not played any international or domestic games, Paschim Pathak has taken giant strides in the field of umpiring. The Indian official was a reserve umpire for two Tests and three ODIs in India.

Not much known is known about Paschim Pathak's family, educational background, and personal life.

Some fans compared Pathak's look to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's long-haired look earlier in his career, and some have even said he resembles Taher Shah. It will be interesting to see if how Paschim Pathak reacts to his fandom on social media platforms.