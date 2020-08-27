IPL 2020: It is unfair to say that KKR is completely dependent on Andre Russell: Prasidh Krishna

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Prasidh Krishna believes that the big-hitting all-rounder Andre Russell is one of the biggest stars of KKR. However, he also feels that it will be unfair to say that the entire KKR team depends on him alone. Prasidh Krishna believes that there are also other players in the team like Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, who can win games single-handedly for KKR in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Andre Russell was the most valuable player of IPL 2019, scoring 510 runs from 13 innings at a mindboggling average of 56.66. Russell also picked up 11 wickets with the ball. There is no question that Russell's form will go a long way in determining how long KKR will go in IPL 2020.

"Russell is one of the biggest stars in the team. For anybody to say that a team is dependent on one person is an injustice to others in the team. He has bailed us out on many occasions. He is our superstar and there is no doubt about it," Prasidh Krishna told TimesofIndia.com.

I am sure we will go on and clinch IPL 2020 title: Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna is extremely pumped up about the preparations that the KKR team is undergoing ahead of IPL 2020. He believes that team work will be extremely crucial and it is something that the squad will forcus on. Krishna has complete faith that KKR will be able to win IPL 2020 title.

"The team is doing really great and is pumped up for the season. The camaraderie among each one of us has been great. We will take one step at a time. This year is going to be so exciting," Prasidh Krishna said.

"All KKR players are trump cards and each one of us are match winners. I am sure we will fire in unison. We are a family. Team work is going to be a big factor for KKR this season. I am sure we will go on and clinch the title."

The 2020 edition of the IPL is set to take place from September 19 and will be played in the UAE across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.