IPL 2020: Ashish Nehra picks the team of the tournament; leaves out Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli

Former Indian fast bowler Ashish Nehra recently picked his best XI of IPL 2020. Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada were some of the notable omissions in the team he shared during a discussion on Star Sports.

KL Rahul and David Warner were Ashish Nehra's choices of openers in the best XI of the recently concluded edition of the IPL.

"If you go just by the tournament performance, then my openers will be KL Rahul and David Warner."

The left-arm pacer opted for Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Virat Kohli for the No. 3 slot, reasoning that the Mumbai Indians batsman played the more impactful innings.

"At No.3, I am not choosing Virat Kohli. It's not that he has not scored runs but the impact runs were scored by Suryakumar Yadav, so I will keep him at No.3."

AB de Villiers made Ashish Nehra's ideal IPL 2020 XI as the No. 4 batsman, with the latter stating that Mr. 360 is an essential member of any T20 team.

"There is no T20 team completed without AB de Villiers. So, he will be No.4."

The lanky pacer picked Ishan Kishan as the No. 5 batsman and wicket-keeper of his best IPL 2020 XI, with Hardik Pandya occupying the final batting slot.

"At No.5, I would say Ishan Kishan. I will also keep him as my wicket-keeper although AB de Villiers will also be an option."

"At No.6, Hardik Pandya."

Ashish Nehra's choice of bowlers in his best IPL 2020 XI

Jasprit Bumrah was one of the seamers in Ashish Nehra's ideal IPL 2020 XI [P/C: iplt20.com]

Jofra Archer and Rashid Khan were the first couple of bowlers picked by Ashish Nehra in his perfect XI for IPL 2020, since both of them are capable of wielding the willow as well.

"After that Jofra Archer and Rashid Khan, both can bat as well."

The 2011 World Cup winner chose Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah as the other two specialist bowlers who would surely figure in his ideal IPL XI.

"And then Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah."

Ashish Nehra pointed out that his last bowling position would go to either Ravichandran Ashwin or Mohammed Shami, depending on the conditions on offer.

"My final pick will be one of Ravichandran Ashwin or Shami. If three fast bowlers are required, I will go with Archer, Bumrah and Shami. If only two are required, I will go with Bumrah and Archer and will play Ravichandran Ashwin instead of Shami."

While naming Kagiso Rabada and Kane Williamson as some of the other players who were in contention for a spot, Ashish Nehra signed off by stating that he had to unfortunately leave out MS Dhoni from his best XI of IPL 2020 as the Chennai Super Kings skipper did not have the greatest of tournaments.

"We also have Kagiso Rabada and Kane Williamson. And my thinking is that I will never make a team without MS Dhoni, but his tournament was not good. So, if you go by the tournament performances, this will be my XI."

Ashish Nehra's best IPL 2020 XI: KL Rahul, David Warner, Suryakumar Yadav, AB de Villiers, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin/Mohammed Shami