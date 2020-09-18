Being picked by the No.1 franchise in the IPL is something special: Chris Lynn

Hard-hitting Australian batsman Chris Lynn believes that Mumbai Indians are probably the No.1 franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and being picked by them in the IPL auction is an absolute privilege. The Mumbai Indians have a stable opening combination in Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock, who achieved considerable success last season.

While it will be difficult for Lynn to make a place for himself at the top of the order, he is also comfortable to bat in the middle order and wherever coach Mahela Jayawardene wants to see him bat.

"Being picked by any team in the IPL is a privilege. But being picked up by probably the number one franchise in the IPL is something really special. Rohit! what a world-class player. Runs on the board, on and off the field, what he has contributed to the Mumbai Indians is something really really special. And Quinny has been outstanding with the gloves and with the bat in hand," Chris Lynn said in a video posted on the Mumbai Indians' official Instagram page

"So if I can whizz my way in there somewhere and hopefully do a job, thats awesome. But at the end of the day, you are happy to bat in top-order, middle-order, wherever it may be, wherever Mahela sees fit," he further added.

Experience at Abu Dhabi T10 tournament will help me perform for the Mumbai Indians: Chris Lynn

Lynn believes that his Abu Dhabi T10 experience can help him perform for the Mumbai Indians.

Chris Lynn had a good outing in the Abu Dhabi T10 league last year and believes that the experience that he got there will come in handy while playing for MI. He is very happy with the professionalism that the Mumbai-based franchise have and is looking forward to winning games for them.

"I have got some very good memories from the T10 tournament here last year in Abu Dhabi. So hopefully I will reconnect with whatever worked for me there and I will put on a performance," Chris Lynn said.

"The history speaks for itself, the record speaks for itself. The players speak for themselves, and how professional the franchise is. I am really excited by this new challenge and hopefully I can contribute with a couple of wins," he further added.

The Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Chennai Super Kings on 19th September at Abu Dhabi.