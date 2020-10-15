IPL 2020: Best of #MyIPLReel from RCB fans

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of the most popular franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Although RCB are yet to win the IPL trophy, they have made a solid start to their IPL 2020 campaign, recording five wins in their first seven games.

Over the years, several big names have represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Chris Gayle, Daniel Vettori, Muttiah Muralitharan, TM Dilshan are some of RCB's most famous alumni, while Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are the faces of the franchise now.

RCB have one of the most loyal fan-bases among all sports, as the 'Bold Army' shows up in massive numbers to support their team at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium every year.

However, the world of sports has been forced to make adjustments this year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, IPL 2020 is taking place behind closed doors in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, the fans have found a way to show their support to their favorite teams by creating reels on Instagram.

All the franchises have their unique hashtag on Instagram, which the fans use while uploading their reels. There is no limit to the categories as reels related to entertainment, food, dance, music, art, cricket, fashion, makeup, and several other genres have been featured on the #MyIPLReel.

The cricketing fans are ruling Instagram with their creativity. Some of them have shared reels on their favorite players, while some have flaunted their jerseys in the reels. Here are some of the best reels from the #MyRCBReel.

Every RCB fan ever!

E Sala Cup Namdhe!

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 tonight.