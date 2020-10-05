IPL 2020: Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out of the rest of the tournament

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the remainder of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The 30-year-old pulled up during his team's recent encounter against the Chennai Super Kings, and although he tried to continue, he had to limp off the field.

An SRH source confirmed to ANI earlier today that Bhuvneshwar has suffered a hip injury. The representative said:

"Bhuvi will not be able to take further part in this year's tournament as he has been ruled out with a hip injury. A big blow for sure as he is someone who leads the bowling unit and is also an integral part of the leadership group on the ground."

IPL 2020: SRH will struggle without Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is SRH's leader of the pace attack

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is undoubtedly the leader of SRH's pace attack in IPL 2020, and has been one of the team's most consistent performers in the cash-rich league. In 4 IPL 2020 games, the fast bowler has taken 3 wickets at an economy rate of 6.98.

Although SRH have a number of Indian pacers who can step in - T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi and Siddarth Kaul, to name a few - none of them offer the versatility and experience that Bhuvneshwar Kumar does. This injury is another in a long line of setbacks for the Uttar Pradesh pacer, who was just easing back into competitive cricket.

SRH have lost 3 of their first 5 IPL 2020 games, and are placed in a precarious position at the moment with respect to qualification for the knockout stages. David Warner's side will be sweating over who can replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar, both in the playing XI and in the squad.