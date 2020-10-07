IPL 2020: Brad Hogg explains why KKR is sticking with Sunil Narine as a pinch-hitter

Former Australia left-arm unorthodox spinner Brad Hogg explained why the Kolkata Knight Riders were still persisting with Sunil Narine at the top of the order despite his poor IPL 2020 so far.

Sunil Narine has been below-par with both bat and ball and the pressure is mounting on him to hold down a place in the side's starting XI.

But Hogg says Narine has been successful as an opener playing in different T20 leagues. He also spoke about the left-hand-right-hand combination that Narine forms with Shubman Gill at the top of the order and how that makes it difficult for bowlers to stick to one line and length.

"Why KKR got Sunil Narine to open the batting, well he is not that bad. He is a left-hander which makes right-handed bowlers go across him. Also you have got Shubman Gill who is a right-hander. So you have got a left-hand-right-hand combination. But also the ball swings and if he can get through those four overs, the genuine batsmen to come wont have to be exposed to that," Brad Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

You cannot afford the pinch-hitter to take up too many balls: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg is also of the opinion that a pinch-hitter just cannot waste balls and that he has to go right from ball one

Although Brad Hogg backed Sunil Narine's position as an opener for KKR, he also stated that it was not right for a pinch-hitter to waste deliveries. He said so because the more the number of balls the pinch-hitter wastes, the more pressure there will be on the batsmen to follow.

"When you are using a pinch-hitter, you cannot afford the pinch-hitter to take-up too many balls. If he wastes balls, that is putting pressure on the genuine batsmen in your line-up. So if you are a pinch-hitter, you got to learn to swing your bat from ball one or don't worry about doing the job," Brad Hogg said.

KKR play against the Chennai Super Kings next at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Sunil Narine will be itching to get back in form and deliver consistent performances for the two-time IPL champions.