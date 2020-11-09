Young Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abdul Samad got heaps of praise from the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh after his fighting knock against the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020. Samad scored 33 off just 16 balls, including 2 fours and 2 sixes to keep SRH in the game for as long as he was out in the middle.

Batting first, DC sent out Marcus Stoinis to open alongside Shikhar Dhawan, dropping Prithvi Shaw due to poor form. This experiment worked wonders as Stoinis provided DC with the quick start that they needed. He scored a quickfire 38 while Dhawan went on to score a brilliant 75, crossing the 600-run mark in an IPL season for the first time.

Thanks to some late hitting from Shimron Hetmyer, DC reached a mammoth 189 in their 20 overs. Needing 190 to win, SRH got off to the worst possible start as they lost talisman David Warner early. Priyam Garg and Manish Pandey soon followed and SRH were in deep trouble at 44-3.

But Kane Williamson stepped up once again, playing a fine knock and scoring 67 off just 45 balls. At one stage, the Kiwi skipper threatened to take the game away from DC.

Samad's quickfire 33 also kept them in the game. But as soon as the duo perished, there was very little chance that SRH could have scored the required runs and they eventually fell short by 17.

Twitter reacts to Abdul Samad's brilliant cameo in Qualifer 2, DC vs SRH

Although SRH ended up on the losing side, the fearless batting of Abdul Samad has drawn praises from several former cricketers. He is a brilliant fielder and a handy leg-spinner too, making the youngster from Jammu and Kashmir the complete package.

Here is how the former cricketers took to Twitter and reacted to Samad's wonderful cameo:

Abdul Samad gonna be a special & Big player in future.. played some brilliant shots today specially that pull shot against Nortje @SunRisers vs @DelhiCapitals @IPL2020 @IPL — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 8, 2020

Yes he should have won the game for @SunRisers but really proud of #abdulsamad for showing character and power game. #1stseasonofipl — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 8, 2020

#samad showed a lot of promise I feel can be a special player in the future — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 9, 2020