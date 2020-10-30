IPL 2020: Chris Gayle throws away bat in disgust after getting bowled out by Jofra Archer [Watch]

'The Universe Boss' Chris Gayle continued his phenomenal form in IPL 2020 by hitting another half-century. The Caribbean legend came out to bat in the second over against the Rajasthan Royals.

Chris Gayle added 120 runs for the second wicket along with his captain KL Rahul as Kings XI Punjab recovered quickly after Mandeep Singh's dismissal. After Rahul's departure, Nicholas Pooran joined Gayle, and the West Indian duo added 41 runs in no time.

Batting on 92* in the final over, Chris Gayle took a single off the first ball bowled by Jofra Archer. Glenn Maxwell brought him back on strike by scoring another run. Gayle inched closer to his seventh IPL century by smacking a high full toss over the boundary line.

With just one run needed to touch the three-figure milestone, Chris Gayle lost his stumps to a full delivery. The Kings XI Punjab star was disgusted, and he threw his bat in anger. The replays hinted that Gayle did not intend to throw his bat, but the KXIP batsman lost its grip while attempting a swing. Walking back to the pavilion, he gave a hi-five to Archer.

You can watch the video here.

Can Chris Gayle's 99 help KXIP record their sixth consecutive win in IPL 2020?

Although Chris Gayle could not score a century, his 99-run knock took KXIP to a total of 185/4. The Rajasthan Royals earlier chased down a target of 224 runs against the Mohali-based franchise in IPL 2020.

The KXIP bowlers will have the onus of keeping a check on the likes of Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, and Ben Stokes in the second innings. Meanwhile, the Royals' IPL 2020 campaign will end if they lose tonight.