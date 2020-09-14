Delhi Capitals performed brilliantly in the previous IPL season, finishing third on the points table. The Delhi-based franchise also won its first knockout match in IPL history, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.

The Shreyas Iyer-led outfit will kick off its IPL 2020 campaign against Kings XI Punjab this Sunday, and the skipper is looking forward to breaking a significant record in the upcoming season.

In a video chat with ESPNCricinfo, Shreyas Iyer spoke about his goals for IPL 2020. The right-handed batsman stated that his personal goal for the 13th IPL season was to win the cup. When asked about the one record that he would love to break during IPL 2020, Iyer replied:

"The record of winning all the matches."

In the last 12 seasons of IPL, no team has managed to win the trophy without losing a single match. Rajasthan Royals hold the record for the fewest losses in any IPL season as they secured the championship in 2008 having suffered only three defeats.

Will miss going out and exploring the city during IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer revealed that he re-watched his captaincy debut against Kolkata Knight Riders the most before labeling it as his best IPL performance.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all IPL 2020 teams are staying in a bio-bubble. Iyer said that he would miss exploring the cities during this IPL season when asked about what he would miss the most because of the restrictions.

Lastly, Shreyas Iyer mentioned that he has always enjoyed playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad's leg-spinner Rashid Khan. The two players will lock horns on 29th September in Abu Dhabi as Delhi take on the Orange Army in a rematch of last year's Eliminator.