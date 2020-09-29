IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals are the best team in the tournament while the sunrise is not happening for Sunrisers Hyderabad, says Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that today's clash between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pits the best team in the tournament against an outfit that is still searching for its mojo.

He made this observation while previewing the upcoming contest between the two teams, who are placed at opposite ends of the IPL 2020 points table, in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Delhi Capitals are on a winning spree, while Sunrisers Hyderabad are still looking for their maiden victory.

"Delhi Capitals is not taking the name of losing, the best team in the tournament while the Sunrisers Hyderabad is not taking the name of winning, their sunrise is not happening."

The reputed commentator mentioned that Sunrisers Hyderabad seem to be low on confidence, with their batting not delivering the goods.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad's morale seems to be down because the team is not looking good. It is because they have problems in their batting. They should play Kane Williamson, I think he is fit and available."

He opined that Sunrisers Hyderabad should play Kane Williamson instead of Mohammad Nabi since their batting is a bigger concern for them.

"They can do without Nabi, because they have bowlers even though they may not be quality bowlers but they can manage. Billy Stanlake - I don't think he is going to solve your problems."

Aakash Chopra reasoned that Sunrisers Hyderabad have a weak lower-middle order, thereby necessitating an additional top-order batsman.

"You need batting - Bairstow, Warner, Williamson and Manish Pandey - if these four are dismissed, whichever 5, 6 and 7 you play will not make any difference. But if you play only three and Kane is not there in that, then even if Nabi and Rashid bowl well, you will not have enough runs."

It is beyond any cricketing logic how Nabi can play instead of Kane Williamson. SRH problem is Middle order batting and Williamson on these pitches can anchor the innings and Strikers like Warner, Bairstow, Manish can play around him. Baffling Team Selection. #KKRvSRH — Vikky (@Chinnu538) September 26, 2020

He added that the other change could be the return of Vijay Shankar in the Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI, subject to his fitness, while observing that it may not have much of an impact.

"And this time, the team in front of them will be very strong. So that is one change I will recommend that you get Kane Williamson for Nabi. If Vijay Shankar is fit, he can be played instead of Saha or Priyam Garg, but it will not make too much of a difference at that number."

Speaking about the Delhi Capitals, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Shreyas Iyer's side are not required to make any changes, considering the team balance they already possess.

"Delhi Capitals do not need to do anything. They should continue to play the way they have been playing. It is the team to beat, outstanding team it is."

Aakash Chopra on the player battle to watch out for in the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals clash

Rashid Khan is the most potent threat in the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack

Aakash Chopra picked the contest between Rashid Khan and Rishabh Pant as the player battle to look forward to in today's clash, but observed that the Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner has not been at his penetrative best so far in the IPL.

"Rashid Khan, whose IPL has not been that good till now. If Rashid Khan's IPL is not good, Sunrisers Hyderabad is going to struggle big time."

He also pointed out that Rishabh Pant has not struck a six in IPL 2020 to date, something which is very unlike his usual batting style.

"Till now Pant has not hit a six and I feel he will come to the fore in this match because the pitch is also very flat. It will be a mouth-watering affair, that's what I am looking forward to watch."

Aakash Chopra signed off by picking the Delhi Capitals as the probable winner in today's encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"I am going with Delhi Capitals for this one."

The Delhi Capitals would like to continue with their winning momentum by registering their third consecutive victory in IPL 2020, which would consolidate their position at the top of the points table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, would be hoping to pick up their first points in IPL 2020 as another loss would be a huge setback in their quest to qualify for the playoffs.