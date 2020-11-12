The Delhi Capitals were one of the biggest surprise stories of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Their youthful squad managed to defy all expectations and reach the IPL final, where they were beaten by the Mumbai Indians.

Still, it was an impressive effort from everyone in the Delhi Capitals camp to take the team all the way to the final, led by head coach Ricky Ponting, to captain Shreyas Iyer and the rest of their squad.

Under Ponting's charge, Delhi finished second in the IPL group stage, and responded brilliantly to their Qualifier 1 loss to the Mumbai Indians by comfortably beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2. They lost to the Mumbai Indians once again in the final, but it did not mask what was an impressive season for the Delhi Capitals.

Thanks to everyone at @DelhiCapitals and the @IPL for getting the tournament away under the circumstances. Wasn't to be this year but it was another step forward for us and a fantastic group to be around. Back to the drawing board and preparing to go one step further next year. pic.twitter.com/X7zcR9T1sE — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) November 11, 2020

And even though the IPL season just ended, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting is already hard at work and looking forward to going one step further and winning the IPL title with the Delhi Capitals next year.

(Photo by: Pankaj Nangia / Sportzpics for BCCI)

Will 2021 be the Delhi Capitals' year?

The former Australia captain has been a great acquisition for the Delhi Capitals. Ponting, who coached Mumbai Indians to the IPL title in 2015, joined Delhi in 2018 after Rahul Dravid stepped down.

After finishing bottom in his first season as head coach, Ricky Ponting helped end Delhi's seven-year-long wait to reach the playoffs last year. And they have improved their final position every year since Ponting took over. After finishing third last season, they finished as the runners-up at IPL 2020.

So if that trend is anything to go by, Ricky Ponting and the Delhi Capitals will certainly fancy their chances of finally getting their hands on the trophy that has eluded them so far, and winning the IPL title next season.