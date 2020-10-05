IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra ruled out of the rest of the tournament

Delhi Capitals (DC) leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out of the remainder of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) due to a finger injury he suffered in the previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

A DC official conveyed the news to ANI earlier today, after scans revealed a tendon injury on the 37-year-old's bowling hand. The representative said:

"The reports have come in and it is bad news. He will be unavailable for the rest of the season and we will need to look at a replacement. But the worst part is that he was looking in great rhythm and was bowling really well."

"His experience was something that was not just helping him in the middle on these UAE wickets, but also the young spinners in the team."

DC will be hampered by the ruling out of Amit Mishra in IPL 2020

Mishra is the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

The loss of Amit Mishra is a big one for DC, who have already signed replacements for Jason Roy and Chris Woakes (Daniel Sams and Anrich Nortje respectively).

The veteran leggie was initially left out of the DC playing XI in IPL 2020, but he was then brought in at the expense of the injured Ravichandran Ashwin. Even after the off-spinner was declared fit, Mishra was retained in the team instead of all-rounder Axar Patel, who was also in splendid form in IPL 2020.

The tracks in the UAE are expected to slow down significantly with time, and the Haryana bowler's influence on IPL 2020 would've only increased. DC do have an excellent replacement in the form of Sandeep Lamichhane, but whether they will be able to accommodate an extra overseas player in their XI remains to be seen.