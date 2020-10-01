IPL 2020: 'Dinesh Karthik should open for Kolkata Knight Riders instead of Sunil Narine' - Madan Lal

Former Indian seam bowler Madan Lal has opined that Dinesh Karthik should come out to open the batting for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) along with Shubman Gill.

He made this observation during a discussion on Sports Tak while talking about the further improvements the Kolkata-based franchise could make. The 2-time champions registered a convincing victory against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2020 yesterday.

Madan Lal pointed out that Sunil Narine is not able to deliver the goods at the top of the order, and stated that Dinesh Karthik should open the batting for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

"Sunil Narine is not able to play the big hits now. It would be better if Dinesh Karthik himself opens instead of Narine, so that his batting order does not go that far back."

He reasoned that a specialist batsman at the top of the order along with Shubman Gill would be able to provide a decent start to Kolkata Knight Riders.

"I will not open with Sunil Narine. I will have a proper batsman with Shubman Gill because in the first 6 overs even if a proper batsman comes, they will score 50-60 runs."

On being asked if Eoin Morgan had batted too low in the batting order, the 1983 World Cup-winning pacer responded that the Kolkata Knight Riders captain has to either open the batting or bat behind Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell.

"Dinesh Karthik has to open or he needs to bat after Morgan and Russell. His team might suffer if he tries to bat above Morgan and Russell in the middle order."

Madan Lal on the exciting youngsters in the Kolkata Knight Riders lineup

Shubman Gill has provided stability at the top of the order for Kolkata Knight Riders

Madan Lal also lauded the performances of the young talents - Shubman Gill, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi - in the Kolkata Knight Riders lineup.

"Kolkata Knight Riders have two-three very exciting youngsters in their team - Shubman Gill, Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi. Shubman Gill has not been able to make the big runs because he does not have a good opener along with him."

Captain’s Corner 👀👀



In a chat with @KKRiders captain @DineshKarthik, pace duo Shivam Mavi & Kamlesh Nagarkoti speak about their performance against #RR & the support they received from the #KKR management during tough times.https://t.co/SlCx0PXw93 #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/QGBbxW510V — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 1, 2020

He was particularly effusive in his praise for Shubman Gill for the ease with which the latter countered the express pace of Jofra Archer.

"I was noticing that when Shubman Gill was batting he was playing drives against Jofra Archer, who was bowling at 150 kph, off the front foot. Normally batsmen go on the back foot when they face fast bowling."

Madan Lal signed off by terming the Kolkata Knight Riders opener as a long-term prospect who could serve Indian cricket in the near future.

"It shows that he is definitely a long-term prospect. I feel we will hear a lot about him in the coming days and the Indian team is going to get a very good player."

Shubman Gill played a classy 47-run knock for the Kolkata Knight Riders in yesterday's encounter against the Rajasthan Royals. It helped the team reach a score of 174 runs in their allotted 20 overs, which eventually proved to be more than enough as they emerged victorious by 37 runs.