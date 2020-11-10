IPL 2020 Final: 'The Delhi Capitals certainly have the X-factor about them and they can easily win this game' - Scott Styris

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris has opined that the Delhi Capitals could certainly spring a surprise and upset the Mumbai Indians to bag their maiden IPL title.

He made this observation while previewing the IPL 2020 final encounter between the two sides in the latest edition of the Star Sports show Game Plan.

Scott Styris was asked if the Delhi Capitals could win tonight's encounter against the Mumbai Indians. He responded that the Shreyas Iyer-led side certainly have talent and novelty in their team.

"Delhi Capitals certainly have the class, they certainly have the X-factor about them."

He added that the manner in which the Delhi Capitals star players brought their best against the Sunrisers Hyderabad proves that the team could certainly put it across the Mumbai Indians.

"The way that their big name players came out and starred in their match against the Sunrisers, shows that they can easily win this game and I mean, easily win this game because the squad quality and skill is there."

MI....but DC dangerous now, with Stoinis as opener, Dhawan Hetmeyer & Rabada with their tails up. https://t.co/u7r3wUKrQy — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 9, 2020

On the flip side, he pointed out that the Rohit Sharma-led team have the experience of playing on the big stage.

"However, Rohit Sharma himself has won five titles and never lost and that is not just for the Mumbai Indians as well. So, they have got the experience, they have been there before and they won't be overawed by the circumstances of another title."

The Kiwi opined that the Mumbai Indians are definitely the favourites, considering the comprehensive wins they have registered against the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020. But he was quick to add that either team can prevail in the crunch encounter.

"I think it is Mumbai's to lose. They certainly deserve to be the favourites because of the fact that they are 3-0 against Delhi Capitals and even winning those games easily. But I am looking forward to this because being a final and a one-off match, anything can happen."

Scott Styris on the battle of the big-hitters in the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians clash

The Delhi Capitals bowlers will be wary of Hardik Pandya's hitting prowess [P/C: iplt20.com]

Scott Styris was further asked on who is likely to prevail in the battle between the big-hitters on both sides. He replied that the Mumbai Indians certainly have the edge although the Delhi Capitals can spring a surprise.

"I think Mumbai is certainly in front. They have had huge success against this Delhi Capitals side. On one hand, you can say that the talent and skill is there and they are not firing yet and they could just turn it on one day and win this match."

He reasoned that the presence of two big-hitting finishers in the form of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard tilts the balance in the Mumbai Indians' favour.

"But on the other, you have seen the form that Mumbai has had, you have seen the class that they have got, Pandya and Kieron Pollard closing the innings. A lot of teams have one, but to get past two of them is a tough thing to do."

Hardik,Pollard,Krunal trio makes MI so much strong, some ppl want Krunal out of team but him being there allows Pollard and Krunal to bat more freely. Having this trio means Ishan and Surya will also can bat aggressively . Just a perfect team. — ninad. (@darth_danin) November 7, 2020

Scott Styris signed off by observing that it will require a Herculean effort from the Delhi Capitals bowlers to stifle the Mumbai Indians batsmen and that the four-time champions will prevail if they play to their potential.

"So I think it is a big ask for the Delhi Capitals bowling lineup to get past those guys but they can do it. But if Mumbai fires, I think it is going to be too much for the Delhi Capitals."

The Delhi Capitals have been humbled by the Mumbai Indians on all three occasions the sides have met in IPL 2020 thus far. The first-time finalists would certainly have to put their best foot forward to have any chance of denying the defending champions a record-extending fifth IPL title.