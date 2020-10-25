IPL 2020: 'Game against RCB was one of the perfect games,' says MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has stated that the encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday was one of the perfect games for the three-time IPL winners.

CSK comfortably beat RCB by eight wickets and MS Dhoni was unbeaten at the end to see them through. On a slow pitch, the CSK bowlers bowled well and were able to restrict a powerful RCB batting line-up to just 145 runs.

MS Dhoni credited the spinners for bowling extremely well and using the slowness of the pitch. Wickets were taken at regular intervals and no partnership was allowed to blossom.

Dhoni believes 145 was a slightly below par total although the pitch was slow, and was satisfied with the way the CSK bowlers went about their business.

"This was one of the perfect games. Everything went to plan. The execution was there and we were able to pick wickets regularly to restrict them to a total that's slightly below par on a wicket like this. A lot depends on how the players are performing and how the wicket is. This was definitely on the slower side and the spinners have done a very good job," MS Dhoni said in the post-match press conference.

Ruturaj Gaikwad played really well: MS Dhoni

Ruturaj Gaikwad during his innings against RCB

Chasing 146 runs to win, the CSK openers needed a good start and Ruturaj Gaikwad stepped up to the occasion.

He played a superb knock of 65 and ensured that there were no hiccups in the run-chase. MS Dhoni heaped praise on the way Gaikwad played, especially with the kind of poor IPL that he had before this innings.

Gaikwad came back from being COVID-19 positive and fought his way through to finally repay the faith shown in him by the captain and the team management.

"Rutu (Gaikwad) played really well, backed himself to play the shots that he would play than worry about big shots. This year has been tough on Rutu as well. He batted in Chennai, then Covid, the extra quarantine took precious time away from him. Even in the last game you saw, it happens in cricket, you face the best bowlers and you nick one," MS Dhoni said.

"You have to help yourself, and when you are out there you have to fight it out with your mind. I felt he did really well after the first single he took and the first hit; he kept getting more and more comfortable with himself," he further added.

CSK play against the Kolkata Knight Riders next in Dubai on Thursday and will be looking to continue their winning momentum to give their fans some joy.