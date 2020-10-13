IPL 2020: Glenn Maxwell feels frequent changes in his role have led to inconsistent performances

The Kings XI Punjab have registered just one victory in the first half of IPL 2020, and one of the reasons behind their failure has been the poor form of Glenn Maxwell. The Mohali-based franchise had signed the Australian all-rounder for a whopping INR 10.75 crore in the auction.

However, Maxwell has aggregated only 58 runs in seven games at an average of 14.50. The fact that he has not hit a single maximum so far in IPL 2020 highlights his recent struggles. Besides, he has only scalped one wicket with his right-arm off-spin.

In an interview with PTI on Tuesday, Glenn Maxwell revealed that he had no idea of his role at KXIP. The team management altered his position frequently, which hurt his form.

Glenn Maxwell explains how KXIP's approach in IPL 2020 differs from the Australian team management

Glenn Maxwell was in fantastic form before IPL 2020 as he had decimated the English bowling attack during Australia's tour of England. The fans expected him to replicate the same performances for KXIP, but Maxwell has not fired for the IPL 2014 runners-up so far.

"I probably would not (compare IPL and Australia career). The way I have played international cricket, it has been more of a clearer role. I know exactly how the guys will bat around me," Maxwell said. "My role in IPL changes probably for most games. In IPL, a lot of teams change their sides a lot. In the Australian set-up we have the same eleven for most of the games, we all know our roles really well," Maxwell said.

Although the KXIP team management has not used Glenn Maxwell to perfection in IPL 2020, the all-rounder defended them by saying that franchises aimed to quickly form a winning combination in a tournament so competitive as the IPL. In the process, they had to make frequent changes.

Check out the IPL 2020 schedule here

Maxwell signed off by saying that the Kings XI Punjab were very close to finding that perfect team balance. It will be interesting to see how the Mohali-based franchise performs in the second half of IPL 2020.