IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya becomes the 11th batsman to get hit wicket out in the league

Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Hardik Pandya has become the 11th batsman in IPL history to lose his wicket by dismantling the stumps himself. During the 19th over of Mumbai's innings against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020, Pandya accidentally hit the stumps while attempting a shot on the offside off Andre Russell's bowling.

The Baroda-based player was standing deep inside his crease, and a full delivery from Russell got the better of him. Hardik Pandya was visibly surprised by the dismissal, just like Andre Russell and the other Kolkata Knight Riders players.

However, Pandya's dismissal in IPL 2020 is not the first time a batsman has lost in this manner during an IPL match.

List of batsmen who got out hit wicket before Hardik Pandya's dismissal against KKR in IPL 2020

The last batsman to get out hit wicket was Rajasthan Royals' youngster Riyan Parag who disturbed the bails while attempting a hook shot off another Andre Russell delivery. Before him, Sheldon Jackson hit the stumps with his foot in the IPL 2017 fixture between Kolkata and Rising Pune Supergiant.

Some big names like Yuvraj Singh, David Warner, Ravindra Jadeja, and Misbah-ul-Haq are also present on this list. Singh had accidentally touched the stumps with his bat in his 100th IPL match against Mumbai Indians during the 2016 season.

Yuvraj's team captain in IPL 2016, David Warner, got out hit wicket against Kings XI Punjab in the same season. Interestingly, another SRH player, Deepak Hooda, lost his wicket in the same fashion during a game against Delhi in 2016.

Ravindra Jadeja won the Man of the Match award in the IPL 2012 game against Deccan Chargers, where he, incidentally, was out hit wicket. Jadeja had scored 48 runs and scalped five wickets in that fixture.

The other three players who departed to the pavilion after hitting the stumps in IPL are Saurabh Tiwary (2012), Swapnil Asnodkar (2009), and Musavir Khote (2008).

Advertisement

Check out the IPL schedule here

Innings Break!



A well made 80 by @ImRo45 , 47 by Surya and a quickfire 21 by Tiwary helps @mipaltan post a total of 195/5 on the board.



Will #KKR chase this down?#Dream11IPL #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/GXxtH7FRsH — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 23, 2020

Speaking of the ongoing IPL 2020 match between Mumbai and Kolkata, the defending champions have set a target of 196 runs for the 2-time IPL winners. It will be intriguing to see if KKR can begin their IPL 2020 season with a win over the Mumbai-based franchise.