IPL 2020: High time for our middle-order to perform, says Manish Pandey

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Manish Pandey stated after their victory against the Rajasthan Royals that it was time for their middle-order to finally perform. SRH have been accused of being over-dependent on their top-order. But in the game against RR, they lost both David Warner and Jonny Bairstow early.

Chasing 155 runs to win, Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar added 140 runs for the third wicket, and ensured that SRH beat RR by 8 wickets with 11 balls to spare. Pandey scored 83 off just 47 balls and is extremely happy that he was able to finish off the game for SRH. He is hopeful of delivering consistently for the rest of IPL 2020.

"There were enough talks around our middle order. High time for us to perform. I just wanted to stay on the wicket and play my shots. Really happy that it came off today. We had the opportunity to win the game for SRH, really happy I'm standing here," Manish Pandey said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Vijay Shankar stepped up for us batting at No.4: Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey's brilliant 83 was well-assisted by Vijay Shankar's 52 as SRH comfortably beat RR by 8 wickets.

SRH had lost the services of Kane Williamson due to injury, and thus, Vijay Shankar had to step in at No.4. He had a huge responsibility to stabilize the innings alongside Pandey after SRH lost two quick wickets.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder did a fantastic job and scored a well-made 52, remaining unbeaten in the end. Pandey credited Shankar for the way he batted and believes that the middle-order performing for SRH is a huge positive for the rest of the tournament.

"We had plans to see Jofra off. We had a plan to take on the leggies and Indian bowlers, and it paid off. Vijay was also long due and he stepped up for us batting at 4. We are trying to take positives from this match and we'll try to keep it up for the rest of the tournament," Manish Pandey said.

SRH will now play the Kings XI Punjab on 24th October at Dubai, and will look to push for a place in the IPL 2020 playoffs with a victory on Saturday.