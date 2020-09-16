IPL 2020: Hopefully, we will see Delhi Capitals lifting the trophy, says Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan is hopeful that IPL 2020 will finally be the season where the Delhi Capitals will win their maiden title. IPL 2020 was supposed to begin on March 29 but was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dhawan feels that it will undoubtedly be a challenge for players to play a big tournament like the IPL after a gap of 5-6 months where they have played no cricket. But the 34-year-old has full faith that there could be a new winner this time around, and that winner could certainly be the Delhi Capitals.

“More than skill-based, it’s going to be mentally challenging, coming after five months and playing in such a big tournament. It will take a lot of courage, skill and everything for a team to start doing well. Can there be a new winner? Why not? Someone was saying how every leap year there is a new winner. Hopefully, we will see Delhi Capitals lifting the trophy,” Dhawan told Hindustan Times.

Shikhar Dhawan confident of DC's chances in IPL 2020

Dhawan believes that the Delhi Capitals have got good players of spin in their ranks.

IPL 2020 will be held in the UAE where the pitches tend to be slow and have turn. Thus, it may not be easy for batsmen who like to hit the ball on the up. However, Dhawan believes that the Capitals have got enough batsmen who can negotiate the turning ball and attack the spinners.

"Prithvi (Shaw) is in good touch, he is a class player. And Rishabh, Shreyas and Prithvi all are maturing as well. And we have Ajinkya Rahane, Ashwin coming in… I feel we’ve got a very complete side. Especially at the start, the pitches are going to be nice, I am assuming," Dhawan said.

"Playing only on three venues, we will get turning pitches as well. We got enough batsmen who play the turning ball well. We have Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul as well, and Lalit Yadav is a good bat and bowls off-spin,” he further added.

Dhawan's form at the top of the order will be crucial for the Delhi Capitals' chances of winning the title. They will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Kings XI Punjab on September 20 at Dubai.