IPL 2020: I don’t want to bowl to Andre Russell: KKR player Siddhesh Lad

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) uncapped batsman Siddhesh Lad has revealed that he hasn’t ever bowled to Andre Russell in the nets and, he would not want to bowl to him either, considering how 'destructive' the West Indian all-rounder can be.

This comes after the Mumbai batsman, in a recent live video, said that he would prefer facing Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the nets than bowl to Russell. Lad, however, said he is left with no other choice, now that both him and Russell are in the same team.

“I will have to bowl to him in the nets at some stage now obviously. I have already faced Bumrah in the nets and in domestic matches. So, I somewhat know what to expect. With Russell, I have seen how destructive he can get. I have never bowled to him. So, I think it is the uncertainty of the whole thing that made me say that I don’t want to bowl to Andre Russell,” Siddhesh Lad, who bowls part-time off spin, was quoted as saying by kkr.in.

Siddhesh Lad heaps praise on the KKR academy

Siddhesh Lad plays for Mumbai in the domestic circuit. Image Credits: Sportstar

Lad, who has played just one IPL match till now, lauded the KKR academy for helping him improve his T20 game and teaching him how to score runs without taking much risk.

“I think we need to look at the minimum risks to score maximum runs. The KKR Academy really helped me figure this out. I spent a lot of time there to understand my own game. I needed to realise in which areas I should score runs and in what situation. Taking calculated risks is very important in T20 cricket, and I think the camp helped me crack this. I also learned new shots which help me beat the fielders,” Lad added.

Siddhesh Lad has scored 4058 runs at an average of 40.58 in 61 first class matches, while also picking up 5 wickets.