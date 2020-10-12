IPL 2020: 'I feel Suryakumar Yadav will play matches for the Indian team before the end of 2020' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Suryakumar Yadav will make appearances for the national cricket team before the end of the year.

He made this observation while reviewing the Mumbai Indians' (MI) IPL 2020 victory against the Delhi Capitals in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

While talking about the Mumbai Indians run-chase, Aakash Chopra mentioned that their batting was unflustered by the early loss of Rohit Sharma, with Quinton de Kock leading the way.

"The Mumbai Indians batting is extremely fearless. They are playing in a carefree manner. Rohit got out early but that was not an issue. What is the sort of batting Quinton de Kock is doing. He showed that he is an absolute match-winner."

The reputed commentator pointed out that although Mumbai Indians started slightly on the slower side, the South African wicket-keeper - along with Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan - played an exhilarating knock to give them the momentum.

"The start was a little slow but when Quinton started to hit Nortje he showed his quality. And Suryakumar Yadav came with him and sky is the limit is what I say for him. Ishan Kishan also played well."

He added that the Mumbai Indians were able to achieve the target despite having made it a little too close for comfort at the end.

"They made a little heavy weather of the chase in the end because the match should not have gone to that stage. But if the end is good, everything is fine."

Aakash Chopra on Suryakumar Yadav's breathtaking knock

Suryakumar Yadav flicked Kagiso Rabada for a six during his enterprising knock [P/C: iplt20.com]

While picking Suryakumar Yadav as the gamechanger in yesterday's encounter, Aakash Chopra lauded on the Mumbai Indians No. 3's ability to play shots all around the dial.

"I feel Suryakumar Yadav was the gamechanger in the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. The manner in which he is batting, whether you see his shots over the covers or his flicks or his cut shots. "

He was particularly effusive in his praise of a flick shot Suryakumar Yadav played off Kagiso Rabada's bowling.

"The icing on the cake with cherry on top was the flick he played of Rabada's bowling for a six. My jaw dropped after watching that six. I said that this player should play for India."

Aakash Chopra signed off by proclaiming that Suryakumar Yadav would be seen playing in the India colours before the end of the year.

"I am saying that before the end of 2020, he will be a part of the Indian team and I feel he will also play matches for the Indian team. This is a voice that is coming from my heart for this player and hopefully that happens."

Suryakumar Yadav scored 53 runs off just 32 deliveries and strung together crucial partnerships with Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan to help Mumbai Indians register a rather easy win. His swashbuckling knock included 6 fours and the aforementioned majestic six off Kagiso Rabada's bowling.