IPL 2020: 'I felt really bad when Kane Williamson got run-out,' says Priyam Garg

Young Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Priyam Garg revealed that he felt 'really bad' when a misunderstanding between him and Kane Williamson led to the latter getting run-out. Williamson nudged the ball to short mid-wicket and called for a run, but Garg refused, leading to Williamson falling short of his crease.

The Kiwi batsman was not at all happy with the way Priyam Garg reacted to his call and that increased the pressure on the 19-year-old.

But Priyam Garg kept his cool and did not let Williamson's run-out affect his batting. With Vijay Shankar waiting in the wings, the pressure was on Garg to score runs in order to keep his place in the XI.

He batted brilliantly and scored 51 runs off just 26 balls, including six fours and a six. His partnership of 77 runs with Abhishek Sharma helped SRH post a competitive 164-5 in their 20 overs.

"I felt really bad. Williamson was set at that point of time. He is a very experienced player but he got run-out. It was a mistake. I was able to score runs, so it was good. When I got back to the dug-out, Kane said 'well played mate, don't worry and forget about the run-out'," Priyam Garg told Abhishek Sharma in a video posted on IPL's official website.

Abhishek Sharma shines alongside Priyam Garg

Abhishek Sharma also played a significant supporting hand and stuck around with Garg to help SRH post a competitive total. He scored 31 runs off just 24 balls and took the attack to a low-on-confidence Ravindra Jadeja.

Sharma took his time in the beginning and then began to attack the bowlers, especially Jadeja. SRH's 164 was too much for CSK as they fell short by seven runs, slumping to their third consecutive defeat.

"I just thought that I can take some time. After (facing) eight balls I was thinking that I need to hit a big shot. I was looking to take chances against Ravindra Jadeja, so all was good," Sharma told Garg.

SRH play their next game against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday, October 4th at Sharjah and will look to continue the winning momentum.