Royal Challengers Bangalore star Yuzvendra Chahal has begun his practise sessions in the UAE ahead of IPL 2020. He also recently got engaged to Dhanashree Verma. Since Dhanashree has not travelled to the Gulf nation, she has been staying in touch with Chahal through social media.

The Indian leg-spinner has been very active on social media of late, and recently, he recreated a viral video along with Dhanashree. In light of recent trends on social media, Chahal and Dhanashree produced their version of 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha?'.

The RCB star played the role of Kokilaben, while his fiancee recreated the other characters in the video. Yuzvendra Chahal shared the clip on his Instagram account, and Dhanashree lauded him for his expressions.

However, Chahal's former RCB teammate Chris Gayle did not seem impressed with this post. The Universe Boss stated that he was fed up of Chahal's antics and claimed he would report Chahal's Instagram page, in jest.

"Ok @Yuzi_chahal23... I had enough now! I'm going to report your IG page for this," Gayle commented.

Chris Gayle seems to be in a light mood ahead of IPL 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal to form a partnership with Adam Zampa in IPL 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal has been the most successful bowler for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The UAE's pitches will suit his bowling, and to make the life of the opposition batsmen more difficult, Chahal will have the back of Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa in IPL 2020.

RCB had signed Kane Richardson for INR 4 Crores in the auction. However, he pulled out of the competition because of his first child's birth. The Bengaluru franchise roped in Richardson's Australian teammate Adam Zampa as his IPL 2020 replacement.

It is worth noting that Zampa had performed exceptionally well for Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL. He scalped 19 wickets in 11 matches for them, including a six-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad. RCB will hope that he brings his 'A' game to the table during IPL 2020