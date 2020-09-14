I’m making sure that if I talk to one of the younger guys, he is around: DC bowling coach on Ishant Sharma’s leadership

Delhi Capitals (DC) bowling coach Ryan Harris revealed that Ishant Sharma is a leader within the group. Harris said that the Indian fast bowler relays messages from Harris to some of the youngsters in the side, while also helping with translations.

In an interview with The Times of India, Harris said that he and Ishant share a positive relationship where they are both looking to learn from each other, which augurs well for the culture and the attitude of the side. The former Aussie pacer took over from James Hopes, who decided to skip IPL 2020 due to personal reasons.

“I've spoken to Ishant about being a leader. I don't have to do that because he knows that he naturally does that (lead the bowling unit) with the amount of cricket he has played. So having someone like him, an experienced guy who wants to talk cricket with me all the time and wants to learn from me, that for me is a really good, positive relationship,” Harris said.

He’s doing it beautifully: Ryan Harris on Ishant Sharma’s translations

The Delhi Capitals finished third in IPL 2019. (Image Credits: Delhi Capitals)

Harris, who previously played in the IPL for the Kings XI Punjab and the erstwhile Deccan Chargers, said that he has spoken to Ishant Sharma more than any other Indian player in the Capitals. The former Aussie pacer added he has known Ishant for a long time and that he has a certain amount of trust and admiration for the lad from Delhi.

“Most of the guys here are pretty good (with English), but there's still one or two who sometimes might not quite get it. So I've spoken to Ishant, for instance, to make sure that he can (translate) and he's doing it beautifully... So I'm making sure that if I talk to one of the younger guys, he (Ishant) is around so that the player knows what I'm saying to make sure that we are on the same page,” Harris, who served as KXIP bowling coach in IPL 2019, said.

The Delhi Capitals have an India-heavy bowling attack comprising of Ishant Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, and Tushar Despande.

If Ishant Sharma and Harris can rally the unit together, the Capitals will be a force to reckon with and can even become IPL champions for the first time.