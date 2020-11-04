IPL 2020: 'I am sure Hardik Pandya will be ready for the playoffs' - Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma has put all speculation surrounding Hardik Pandya's fitness to rest by stating that the big-hitting batsman will showcase his wares in the IPL 2020 playoffs.

He made this observation in the post-match press conference after the Mumbai Indians' 10-wicket loss against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Rohit Sharma was asked about Hardik Pandya not being a part of the Mumbai Indians team in the last couple of matches. He responded that the Baroda all-rounder does not have any fitness concerns and that he is just being rested to give a chance to some of the other players.

Rohit Sharma added that the junior Pandya would surely turn out for the Mumbai Indians in the playoff encounters.

"Fitness-wise he is fine. We just wanted to give him a break and give the other guys some opportunities but I am sure he will be ready for the playoffs."

Rohit Sharma on the Mumbai Indians missing Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult in yesterday's encounter

Jasprit Bumrah is the most potent weapon for captain Rohit Sharma [P/C: iplt20.com]

Rohit Sharma was also asked about Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult missing yesterday's match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Mumbai Indians skipper first lauded the duo for delivering the wickets in crunch situations.

"These two guys are our wicket-taking bowlers. They have come out really good for us. As and when we are required to get that breakthrough, they have always done that for us."

While acknowledging that the Mumbai Indians had missed the services of their two premier bowlers in yesterday's encounter, Rohit Sharma mentioned that the lethal pair was given a well-deserved rest.

"We certainly missed them today but it was important for us to manage their workload. They have been playing consistently and the travelling from Abu Dubai to Dubai and Sharjah doesn't make it easier also."

Rohit Sharma observed that the break will help the duo to come out fresh for the all-important playoffs.

"So, we wanted to make sure that they get these few days off and get ready for the playoffs."

Why do ppl expect and whine over Mumbai not playing with complete strength today?



Bumrah and Boult are our main bowlers and they need rest coz of this heavy loaded tournament. Nothing else matters coz only two more days for qualifier. Playing 13 matches with these 2 is heavy — MI Buddhan (@narengiri2) November 3, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult are amongst the top-wicket takers in IPL 2020. While the former has 23 scalps to his credit, the latter has accounted for 20 wickets.

The two of them have complemented each other very well, with Boult striking predominantly in the powerplay and Bumrah coming up with the goods in the middle overs and at the death.

