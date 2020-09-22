IPL 2020: 'I won't be surprised if Ambati Rayudu is playing for India sooner rather than later,' says Brad Hogg

Former Rajasthan Royals left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg believes that Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu could make a comeback to the Indian national side.

Rayudu was snubbed from the senior team just before the 2019 World Cup and was bitterly disappointed. He showed what India missed in the tournament with his performance in the first game of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians.

CSK were in a tricky situation having lost two quick wickets chasing 163 runs when Rayudu arrived at the crease. The 34-year-old went to stabilize the innings and power CSK to victory with a knock of 71 runs off just 48 balls.

Hogg has predicted that Rayudu will be the star of CSK's next game against RR and score a half-century once again.

"CSK have got plenty of depth. Ambati Rayudu stood up and I think he can do a job again at No.4. I won't be surprised if he is playing for India sooner rather than later. I think he is going to have another big series. He looks on top, watch him to make another 50 and he will make another 50 and become the man of the match," Brad Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

Jos Buttler's absence would be a big blow for Rajasthan Royals: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg also believes that Rajasthan Royals will dearly miss the services of Jos Buttler in their opening game against CSK.

Buttler arrived in Dubai with his family and will be in quarantine for a longer period than the other English and Australian players, who came directly from their limited-overs series bubble in the UK.

His strike-rate against spin and ability to score runs all around the park is what Hogg thinks will be a huge void for RR to fill.

"The big blow for Rajasthan Royals would be Jos Buttler as he won't be playing against CSK because he is still in quarantine. He came a little later than the other Australian and England players in the UAE for this IPL. The reason why it is a big blow because he is the Royals' best player against spin. He is the only one who has got a strike-rate of above 120. So that is a big void to fill," Brad Hogg said.

Rajasthan Royals will open their IPL 2020 campaign against CSK on Tuesday at Sharjah.