IPL 2020: I don't think a lot of people have belief in RCB, says Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli stated that not many people believe that RCB can win the IPL 2020 title.

RCB crushed Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets to secure the second spot on the IPL 2020 table. Mohammad Siraj bowled with efficiency, bringing down key wickets during the initial stages of the match, this restricted KKR to score just 85 runs in their 20 overs.

RCB comfortably chased down the target with 8 wickets in hand and more than 4 overs to spare.

Kohli is extremely happy with his teams' performance as a whole and is content with the kind of balance that they have maintained in the team. He stated that the team believes that they can go all the way this season and that is all that matters in the end.

"Contrary to the public belief, I don't think a lot of people have belief in RCB. I do, guys in the changeroom do and that's all that matters. We are just here to execute our plans in place. We do have the skills. You can have the best players in the world but if you don't have the belief then you won't have results on the field," Virat Kohli said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Chris Morris is a great, great addition to our squad", proclaimed Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli credited Chris Morris' role in the RCB squad and hailed him to be a great addition to RCB

Chris Morris also was impressive with the ball and although he did not pick-up any wickets, his economy rate was effective.

Kohli is of the opinion that Morris has been a fantastic addition to the RCB squad. His ability to bowl both upfront and during death overs is coming in handy for RCB.

He can even use the long handle which gives them added depth in the batting. Morris is one of the main reasons why RCB look to be one of the most balanced sides in the IPL.

"Morris is loving the responsibility. He likes to be in a leadership role within the team. Even against Kings, he tried to york Gayle, that showed heart. He never loses belief and that's contagious. His energy is amazing. A great, great addition to our squad," Virat Kohli said.

RCB will now play their next game against the Chennai Super Kings on 25th October at Dubai and will look to finish in top positions in the league phase and move closer to winning the much coveted 'cup'.