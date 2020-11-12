IPL 2020: ‘I think MS Dhoni sensed my frame of mind, changed my thought process and freed me up,’ says CSK batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad recently spoke about his struggles during the early part of IPL 2020. He revealed how a chat with captain MS Dhoni boosted his confidence and helped him play freely without worrying about the consequences of failure.

Ruturaj Gaikwad missed the opening match of IPL 2020 owing to an extended quarantine period due to testing positive for COVID-19 before the start of the tournament. He made his IPL debut batting at No. 4 in the second match against RR, but was stumped for a golden duck.

His lean patch continued in the following encounter against DC in which he got out after a rusty 10-ball 5. He was dropped thereafter before eventually making his way back into the CSK starting XI after seven games against MI.

He opened the innings in that match but could not capitalize on the opportunity once again as Trent Boult sent him back for nought. In an interview with Sportstar, Gaikwad spoke about the 10-wicket thrashing in his comeback game against MI.

“I knew the challenges lying ahead in the MI game, and I had prepared to face the likes of Boult, [Jasprit] Bumrah and [James] Pattinson. But I think my dismissal kind of set the tone and we could never recover, getting bowled out for 110 odd [114 for 9],” Ruturaj Gaikwad said.

The Maharashtra man added that his failures with the bat had an impact on his fielding as well.

“I was blaming myself for getting out off the new ball and being unable to give the team the start. It reflected in the field. I never let a ball slip through the legs or drop a regulation catch, but it happened in the field. It reflected in the field that my confidence was low,” Ruturaj Gaikwad stated.

‘All I want to tell you is you are going to play the next three games without any doubt,’ MS Dhoni told Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad was key to 3 of CSK's 6 wins in IPL 2020 (Credits: IPLT20.com)

CSK skipper MS Dhoni, however, walked up to Gaikwad and assured him of his place in the playing XI for the remaining three games regardless of his performance.

Gaikwad revealed that the conversation worked wonders for him and instilled a lot of motivation and self-belief.

“Dhoni walked up to me and asked me if I was under pressure. He said, ‘We don’t want to pressurise you, but we have expectations from you. All I want to tell you is you are going to play the next three games without any doubt, whether you score a run or not. Try and enjoy these games and not think about performance.

"Everyone in the camp realises the kind of phase you have been through and recovered from. Just try and enjoy your cricket without thinking about whether you will be able to play again for the team or not. Try and spend some really good time with the batsmen who are your teammates,’” Ruturaj Gaikwad told Sportstar.

Ruturaj Gaikwad added that the chat with MS Dhoni drastically changed his thought process and frame of mind.

"He told me not to worry about ups and downs and to enjoy the performance. After that chat, my thought process changed. Till then, I was desperately thinking about stuff like when will I get my first boundary in the IPL or when will I have my first impact, even with a 15-20 run cameo.

"But after that conversation, it was a drastic change. I remember during that RCB game, I was only thinking about contributing to the team’s cause in that situation. I think the captain sensed my frame of mind, changed my thought process and freed me up," Ruturaj Gaikwad concluded.

Gaikwad went on to become the first CSK player to register three consecutive IPL fifties – 65* off 51 (RCB), 72 off 53 (KKR) and 62* off 49 (KXIP) – and helped his side win their last three league games to end the tournament on a high note.