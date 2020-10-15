IPL 2020: 'I don't think we needed to lose that many wickets after the start Buttler and Stokes gave us' - Rajasthan Royals spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule has opined that the franchise frittered away the advantage by losing too many wickets in the run-chase after the explosive start provided to them by Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes.

He made this observation during the post-match press conference after the Steve Smith-led side's defeat against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL 2020 encounter yesterday.

On being asked about the Rajasthan Royals run-chase, Sairaj Bahutule lamented the lack of partnerships after having been provided a flying start by Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes.

"I think partnerships were very important. I don't think we needed to lose that many wickets after the start Buttler and Stokes gave us and especially that run out."

The former India leg-spinner pointed out that the wicket of Ben Stokes and the run out of Riyan Parag, who played a match-winning knock in the previous encounter, were very crucial.

"I think the most important part was Stokes' wicket and I think the run out also was very crucial, which we probably could have avoided."

Bahutule added that the Rajasthan Royals could have chased down the target if Sanju Samson had not lost his wicket at an inopportune moment.

"If Sanju wouldn't have got out, I am sure we would have taken the match a little bit deeper and got these runs."

Sairaj Bahutule on the Rajasthan Royals batting order

Advertisement

Ben Stokes has opened the batting for Rajasthan Royals in the last couple of matches [P/C: iplt20.com]

Sairaj Bahutule was also asked whether Ben Stokes or Steve Smith should bat down the order to provide stability to the Rajasthan Royals batting. He responded that the team management would definitely be considering that option while adding that the two star players are at their best at the top of the order.

"We will look into it but I think they are the best players right at the top and it is important that partnerships take place. That will ease out the middle order also but I am sure there will be a little thinking about it."

On being asked about the lack of runs from Steve Smith's blade, Sairaj Bahutule hoped that the Rajasthan Royals skipper will be able to regain the form he showed in the first two matches.

"He is a fantastic captain for us and he is a fantastic player as well, a great leader. He had a good time when he started off, got some runs there but he is a guy who works on his game and I am sure in the coming games he will make it count and score his runs."

Advertisement

#RajasthanRoyals coach Sairaj Bahutule reflects on 13-run loss to #DelhiCapitals as @rajasthanroyals are left in seventh place with six points and have won just one out of their last six games.#DCvRR #HallaBol #RoyalsFamily #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/JayaJPk313 — CGTN Sports Scene (@CGTNSportsScene) October 15, 2020

Steve Smith has had a rather poor run in IPL 2020, having aggregated just 163 runs in the eight matches the Rajasthan Royals have played at a below-par average of 20.37. He has had a string of poor scores after the two half-centuries he hit in the initial stages of the tournament.