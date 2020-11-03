Royal Challengers Bangalore were beaten by the Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets, the latter have confirmed a second-place finish.

Although skipper Virat Kohli is disappointed to have missed out on a top-two finish, he believes that his team has played well enough and deserve a place in the playoffs.

If Delhi Capitals would have chased down the target of 153 with 15 balls or more to spare and if the Sunrisers Hyderabad would have gotten the better of Mumbai Indians, RCB would have been knocked out of the tournament.

However, since DC chased down the target with one over to spare, both - RCB and DC, have confirmed their places in the playoffs.

"As I said at the toss, you come to games to try and get the result your way. Through the 11th over, the 17.3 mark was informed by the management. I think we controlled the middle phase really well and they could've taken the game away from us. We are happy that we've qualified. Top two would've been really very nice. But I think we've played good enough cricket to earn a qualification spot," Virat Kohli said after the game.

We have got two games to reach the final: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's men have managed the fourth successive loss in their IPL 2020 battle. Yet, skipper Kohli has stated that the boys are excited about what lies ahead.

He agreed that the mindset of the players was a little experimental, but he is sure that his team will be more than ready to face their next challenge at the playoffs.

Kohli and his team will treat the upcoming playoffs as a tournament with two knockout games to reach the final.

"You could say just before the qualification, the mindset was a little bit tentative. We've got two games to reach the final. We have a shot, an opportunity and that's all we want as a team. I'm sure the guys will be excited about what's ahead for us," Virat Kohli said.

Advertisement

With DC and RCB having reserved their place in the playoffs, it all comes down to the last game of the league phase, where SRH is all set to face MI.

If SRH beats MI, they will qualify for third place and will play against RCB in the eliminator round. On the other hand, if SRH lose to MI, then the Kolkata Knight Riders will qualify for the fourth place to face RCB in the eliminator.