IPL 2020: "If Andre Russell bats at No.3, he can even score a double hundred," says David Hussey

Kolkata Knight Riders chief mentor David Hussey hinted at the possibility of star all-rounder Andre Russell batting higher up the order for KKR. He opined that if Russell was able to get 60 balls to bat, he even had the capability to score a double-hundred in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

David Hussey stated that there were a few bad decisions taken by the franchise in IPL 2019, which cost them their place in the playoffs. But this year, with new team management in place, KKR will be looking to rectify their mistakes. One of them would be to give Russell an ample amount of balls to face.

"If it benefits the team and helps us win games of cricket, why not? If that means Andre Russell comes in at three and bats 60 balls, he might actually make a double hundred. Anything can happen with Dre Russ," David Hussey was quoted as saying by IANS.

David Hussey opined that Andre Russell was the heartbeat of KKR. The big-hitting Jamaican was the most valuable player of IPL 2019, as he scored 510 runs from 13 innings at a sensational average of 56.66 and picked up 11 wickets.

David Hussey also said that KKR really had many options in the batting department to let Andre Russell play as a floater in the batting line-up.

"A fantastic player, he (Andre Russell) is probably almost the heartbeat of the team as well. We've actually got really a well-balanced team... Anyone can bat in any position. But if it benefits the team, why not, why can't he bat up the list?" David Hussey said.

The 2020 edition of the IPL will begin from September 19th. KKR will be playing their first game against the defending champions the Mumbai Indians on 23rd September at Abu Dhabi.