IPL 2020: If I can bat with one retired player, it would be Sachin Tendulkar, says Kane WIlliamson

New Zealand skipper and Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Kane Williamson stated that if there was one retired player that he had to choose to bat alongside, he would choose the great Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar has many records to his name and has been a source of inspiration to millions around the world, with Kane Williamson being one of them. Williamson believes that it would be an absolute privilege to bat with Tendulkar and have a memorable partnership. However, he knows that it is a dream which is not going to come true.

"If I can bat with one retired player, it would be Sachin Tendulkar. I always admired him and grew up watching him. So it will be amazing to have that experience, which won't happen unfortunately," Kane Williamson said in a question-answer session on Sunrisers Hyderabad's official Twitter Page.

India is Kane Williamson's favourite destination to play cricket

Kane Williamson also said that India is his favourite destination to play cricket because of the special atmosphere.

Kane Williamson chose India as his favourite destination to play cricket. The kind of atmosphere that Williamson has witnessed, both while playing against India and while playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he feels is absolutely surreal. It is the main reason why Williamson loves playing in India.

"The experience that I get playing in India, especially against India is something incredibly special and therefore that will be the destination I choose," Kane Williamson said.

Kane Williamson is currently completing his compulsory self-isolation period according to the guidelines laid down by the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council. He will soon be able to join his SRH teammates in the practice sessions ahead of the IPL 2020 season that is set to begin from September 19th in the UAE.

Kane Williamson led the SRH team to the finals of the 2018 IPL but unfortunately, they lost to eventual champions the Chennai Super Kings. Williamson will be hoping that this time around, SRH can go one step further and win their second IPL title.