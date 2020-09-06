IPL 2020: Irfan Pathan picks three youngsters to have a breakthrough season

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan picked three Indian youngsters he feels will have a great Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. The youngsters were Yashasvi Jaiswal from the Rajasthan Royals, Ravi Bishnoi from the Kings XI Punjab and Abdul Samad from the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Irfan Pathan took to Twitter to express his excitement of watching these youngsters showcase their talent in IPL 2020. He tweeted:

"Looking forward to see three youngsters prosper this ipl season 1) @yashasvi_j @rajasthanroyals 2) Ravi Bishnoi @lionsdenkxip 3) Abdul Samad @SunRisers. I’m sure all three will do well for their respective franchise also players to watch out for Indian cricket.what's your pick?"

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a fantastic 2020 U-19 World Cup for India, scoring 400 runs in the tournament and receiving the player of the tournament award. One fantastic statistic about his U-19 World Cup is that he was never dismissed below the score of 59 throughout the tournament.

Jaiswal announced himself in domestic cricket fine style, becoming the youngest cricketer to score a List-A double century. He created headlines when he smashed that fine double hundred against Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019. Jaiswal will be looking forward to having a breakthrough season at the top of the order for the Rajasthan Royals.

Ravi Bishnoi also shone brightly in the 2020 U-19 World Cup for India, picking up 17 wickets and becoming the tournament's leading wicket-taker. His googlies at pace tormented batsmen throughout the tournament. Under Anil Kumble's guidance, Bishnoi will look to excel at Kings XI Punjab.

Irfan Pathan had urged Sunrisers Hyderabad to buy Abdul Samad in the IPL 2020 auction

Irfan Pathan had urged SRH to snap up Abdul Samad in the 2020 IPL auction due to his power-hitting ability.

Irfan Pathan had shown a lot of faith in young Abdul Samad, so much so that he had urged the Sunrisers Hyderabad to snap him up at the IPL 2020 auction. Irfan Pathan is of the opinion that the 18-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir will set the IPL stage on fire with his big hitting prowess and would prove to be a huge asset to SRH.

The IPL will surely provide a superb platform for these youngsters to showcase their talent. Now it is up to them to grab this opportunity with both hands and make a case for themselves in the Indian senior team.