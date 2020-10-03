IPL 2020: 'It is the first time that RCB's troubles are lesser than the team they are going to face' - Aakash Chopra on RR clash

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that today might be the first time in IPL 2020 that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have fewer problems than the team they will face - the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

He made this observation while previewing that clash between the Virat Kohli and Steve Smith-led sides in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

While talking about the probable team changes, Aakash Chopra mentioned that RCB could opt to play Moeen Ali instead of Adam Zampa. He also suggested the inclusion of Chris Morris, subject to the South African all-rounder's fitness.

"I will actually consider somehow getting Moeen Ali, may be in place of Adam Zampa. He will also give you overs as the ground is also big. If Morris is available, you can play him instead of Isuru Udana or in place of Zampa and continue with Udana."

The reputed commentator pointed out that the Rajasthan Royals have far greater issues confronting them than the ones before RCB.

"But if you talk about the team in front of them, RCB has fewer problems. It is the first time that we are talking about RCB and their troubles are lesser than the team they are going to face."

The former KKR player suggested that the Rajasthan Royals should go in with Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order to lend more depth to their batting.

"Rajasthan Royals has to do something with their batting. In my opinion, they should open with Yashasvi with Smith at No.4 and Samson at No.3. After that you can keep Riyan Parag, Tewatia or Uthappa at No.5. The team will look slightly better in my opinion."

Aakash Chopra picked Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Jofra Archer and Tom Curran as the four overseas players in the Rajasthan Royals playing XI, with the latter two required to contain the batting might of RCB.

"You will have to play Tom Curran and Jofra because RCB has a very strong batting lineup. Buttler and Smith will be the other two overseas players."

Aakash Chopra says Virat Kohli likely to come good for RCB today

Virat Kohli is yet to fire for RCB in IPL 2020

Aakash Chopra observed that Virat Kohli is likely to end his barren run in IPL 2020 against the Rajasthan Royals today, with the RCB captain not known to have repeated failures with the bat.

"Virat Kohli has got out cheaply in three consecutive matches and it is rare that he gets dismissed like that in three matches and then in the fourth as well."

The 43-year-old reasoned that the Rajasthan Royals do not have too many threats in their bowling attack, with the conditions in Abu Dhabi also favouring Kohli's style of play.

"And then if I see the team in front of him, Jofra and Tom Curran are good but the rest of the bowling is manageable. The pitch might want you to play a little carefully while batting and that's when Kohli becomes your man."

Aakash Chopra signed off by picking RCB as the probable winner in their encounter against the Rajasthan Royals today.

"I am going with Kohli's RCB."

Both the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals have won two of their respective three matches so far, and have 4 points each in their kitties. A win for either side would take them to the top of the IPL 2020 points table.