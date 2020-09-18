IPL 2020: It would be great to play against Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, says Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal believes that it would be an excellent opportunity for him to play at IPL 2020, and play against Indian legends like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni. He believes the opportunity will inspire him to become an even better player.

The Rajasthan Royals bought the 18-year-old for a whopping INR 2.4 crores. While the price tag might put some pressure on any other youngster, Jaiswal is not focusing on it. He is just looking forward to grabbing the opportunity of playing in such a big league and scoring as many runs as possible.

“It would be great to play against Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Dhoni. We can only learn from such big cricketers and get inspired. It is a big deal for me,” Yashasvi Jaiswal told Hindustan Times.

“The price tag doesn’t really matter to me at this stage of my career. I just want to focus on playing, learn from my senior players, and develop my game and to take it to the next level. IPL is going to be watched by millions; getting a chance to play is amazing.” he further added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal believes he has the skills to entertain at IPL 2020

Yashasvi Jaiswal is also looking at IPL 2020 as an opportunity to entertain people with his skills.

Yashasvi Jaiswal believes that IPL 2020 will give him a chance to entertain people with his skills. Jaiswal had a brilliant 2020 U19 World Cup where he scored 400 runs in the tournament and received the player of the tournament award. The youngster will look to replicate the same form for RR and is working hard in the nets to take his game to the next level.

“It’s an away IPL and due to Covid it’s going to be a challenge. I’ve been preparing hard at the nets with seniors like Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson. Playing with white ball under lights would be a different experience and I’m getting used to it. I’m excited to be part of the Rajasthan team in my first IPL. I have the chance to entertain people with my skills,” Yashasvi Jaiswal said

Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Chennai Super Kings on 22nd September.