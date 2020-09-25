IPL 2020: Confidence is high, says Purple Cap holder Mohammad Shami

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) fast bowler Mohammad Shami became the new holder of the coveted ‘Purple Cap’ last night after picking up four wickets in the first two matches.

In a video posted by KXIP on social media, Shami said his confidence has been high since their opening match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday. He also said that wearing the coveted cap was a great feeling.

"Feeling so good to get the ‘Purple Cap’. The confidence has been high since game one and it really matters to execute whatever you have done during the preparation, especially in such a big tournament," Shami said.

Mohammad Shami, whose economy rate of 4.36 is the second-best in IPL 2020 so far, dismissed Josh Philippe in the second over of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) innings before eventually finishing with figures of one for 14 from three overs.

His performance versus DC, however, was more impactful as he broke the back of the Shreyas Iyer-led side to return figures of three for 15 from four overs. Pundits all over the world have been throwing accolades at Mohammad Shami for consistently delivering stellar performances.

‘The longer he plays, the more you enjoy’: Shami on KL Rahul’s record IPL score

More than the bowling department, the credit for the 97-run win should go to KXIP skipper KL Rahul. His unbeaten 132 not only set the tone for the Punjab-based franchise’s biggest IPL victory in terms of runs, but it was also the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history.

Shami, however, wasn’t too surprised by the knock, reasoning that he has been witness to many such innings by KL Rahul in the past.

KL Rahul broke many records in an exemplary innings (Picture credit: iplt20.com)

"Every year we see him (play). The longer he plays, the more you enjoy. We have been playing together since a long time. I have enjoyed a lot of his innings in the past and today was just another day," signed off Shami, who now has 44 wickets in 51 IPL matches.

It was indeed a resounding win for KXIP as they not only sit pretty on top of the points table, but have also put the heartbreaking defeat in the Super Over against Delhi in the past.

KXIP will now lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday in what promises to be another high-scoring affair in Sharjah.