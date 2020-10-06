IPL 2020: 'It seemed like Yuzvendra Chahal's body double was playing for RCB against the Delhi Capitals' - Virender Sehwag

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has mentioned that Yuzvendra Chahal had such a dismal day on the field for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) yesterday that it seemed like the leg-spinner's body double was playing instead of him.

He made this observation while reviewing the Delhi Capitals' (DC) massive win against RCB in IPL 2020 in a video shared on his Facebook page.

Virender Sehwag stated that Virat Kohli opted to field first after being influenced by Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis' blistering knocks while chasing the previous night.

"Cheeku won the toss and seeing Diesel Engine Watson and Samba Faf's batting the previous day, he got so inspired that he opted to chase in Dubai."

The former explosive opener pointed out that Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan gave the Delhi Capitals a blazing start, even though Washington Sundar performed the restrictive role to perfection for RCB.

"Delhi's Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan launched an attack on Bangalore's bowlers. But Sundar kept it tight from one end. It was his birthday yesterday. Usually people feed others chocolate on their birthday, but he fed the Delhi players dot balls."

He observed that Marcus Stoinis and Rishabh Pant resurrected the Delhi Capitals innings after the RCB bowlers picked up a few quick wickets in the middle overs.

"Siraj, Udana and Moeen Ali came and got Shaw, Dhawan and Iyer out. It was as if Delhi's score had been suffocated. To fix it, Special Agent Stoinis and Atom Bomb Pant arrived. It was as if both of them had saved Delhi's falling government."

On a lighter note, Sehwag mentioned that it seemed from Stoinis' brutal attack on the RCB bowlers that he had had a fight with his wife and was venting his anger on them.

"It seemed as if Stoinis had come to bat after having fought with his wife and took out all his anger on Bangalore's bowlers and the ball."

The 41-year-old opined that Yuzvendra Chahal's bad day with the ball and in the field compounded RCB's problems.

"Another problem for Bangalore was that yesterday the Lanky Bodyguard was truly ineffective. First Shaw and Dhawan thrashed him. Then when he was guarding the boundary, he could not catch the slog played by Agent Stoinis."

He even joked that it seemed the wily leg-spinner had not turned up on the field for RCB, and that his duplicate had taken his place instead.

"So, overall it seemed that it was Bodyguard Chahal's body double who had come onto the field, the Lanky Bodyguard was not seen. After Agent Stoinis' successful operation, Delhi reached 195."

Virender Sehwag's take on the RCB run-chase

Kagiso Rabada ran through the RCB batting lineup

Virender Sehwag observed that RCB's monumental task of chasing a 197-run target was made even more difficult by the early dismissal of Devdutt Padikkal.

"It was then Bangalore's time to dig for oil in the desert. But the talented Padikkal could not figure out Ashwin's bowling and as soon as he left, it seemed Bangalore's bad luck had returned."

He pointed out that Virat Kohli was the lone warrior left for RCB after wickets kept falling at the other end.

"The wickets started falling. Axar Patel's ball turned like Shaktimaan and it was not possible for Finch to give an answer to that. After Finch, Nortje got ABD out. Then even Chacha Moeen left. Having lost his Jay, Veeru and chachaji, Cheeku's condition was once again like Thakur from Sholay."

Sehwag lauded Kagiso Rabada for running through the RCB batting lineup after dismissing Kohli. He also had words of praise for Anrich Nortje, who scalped the crucial wicket of AB de Villiers to finish the match as a contest.

"After that Rabada got Cheeku out and then after dismissing all the other batsmen he showed everyone he is not a bowler but a road roller. Anrich Nortje took the most important wicket of ABD according to me. To a large extent, the match was over then itself."

The Delhi Capitals inflicted a heavy 59-run defeat on RCB yesterday to move to the top of the IPL 2020 points table. The massive loss could prove to be a big setback for the Virat Kohli-led side if playoff qualification comes down to net run rate, since they suffered an even bigger humbling against the Kings XI Punjab earlier.